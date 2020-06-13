The NBA players association, led by President Chris Paul, voted with the NBA Board of Governors and team owners to approve Commissioner Adam Silver's proposal to resume the season on July 30. However, NBPA Vice President Kyrie Irving is against the whole idea, and is calling on other NBA players to opt-out of the games due to safety and "social justice" concerns.

Last week, another Brooklyn Nets superstar, Kevin Durant, was the first player to publicly announce he will opt-out of the NBA games due to health and social justice reasons. At the time, his injured teammate, Irving, supported the restart and said that he will fly to Orlando to support the Nets even if he can't play any games. While Durant publicly announced his decision to boycott the games, he did not urge others to follow suit.

In less than a week, Irving changed his mind and publicly called on other NBA players to boycott the games, citing health and social justice concerns. According to CBS Sports, Los Angeles Lakers player Avery Bradley supported Irving, and was very vocal in urging players to take a stand and opt-out of the games.

"I don't support going into Orlando," Irving told the players. "I'm not with the systematic racism and the bulls--t. … Something smells a little fishy. Whether we want to admit it or not, we are targeted as black men every day we wake up."

Irving did not clarify exactly how he believes racism and the NBA resumption are related.

There are other players such as Carmelo Anthony and LA Lakers superstar LeBron James, who believe that "social justice" can be promoted and supported while playing games.

While disagreement is evident within the NBA players association, President Chris Paul is appealing to NBA players to stay united in these trying times. However, some players disagree, believing that the Orlando games will only create a distraction for the country instead of facing the issues at hand.

JJ Redick says he is aware of several other players who are seriously considering opting out of the Orlando games. C.J. McCollum warns players who opt-out that team owners and the league may severely penalise players who decide to boycott the games as a form of protest.