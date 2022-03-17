Stephen Curry went down with a left foot injury late in the second quarter during the Golden State Warriors' 110-88 loss to the Boston Celtics on Wednesday night. The injury occurred while the reigning scoring champion was scrambling for a loose ball on the sideline. Marcus Smart then made a lunge and landed on Curry's foot.

Steve Kerr was not happy with Smart's actions and gave the Celtics guard a earful from the touchline. The Warriors head coach deemed it a dangerous play on Smart's part, and confirmed that the Warriors guard had to undergo an MRI after the game.

"I thought it was a dangerous play. I thought Marcus dove into Steph's knee," Kerr said after the game, as quoted by the New York Post.

"That's what I was upset about. Lot of respect for Marcus, he's a hell of a player, gamer, competitor. I coached him in the World Cup a few summers ago. We talked after the game, we're good. I thought it was a dangerous play, just let him know."

Smart was quick to defend himself and made it clear that he had no intention of hurting the three-time NBA champion. The Celtics guard also understood Kerr's reaction with the two having a relationship from their time together with the USA basketball team.

"(Kerr) is doing what any coach or person would do and that's backing up his guys," Smart said. "Me and Steve have a relationship from USA basketball so he knows I'm never trying to hurt anybody. I hate to see any injury. I hope Steph's alright."

"I didn't even see him, just dove on the ball and tried to make a play. I'm really down right now about it," he added. "I know who I am, my team-mates and my colleagues know I'm not a dirty player. Unfortunately sometimes injuries happen. I'm sure I'm going to get called dirty. That's their opinion."

The Celtics recorded their sixth win in seven games while bringing the Warriors' four-game winning run to a halt. The Boston franchise's defence suffocated the Warriors offence well before Curry's departure, restricting them to just 32 points in the first half - their lowest haul this season.