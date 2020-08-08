It's been a terrible year for NBA superstar Stephen Curry. Playing only 5 games in the entire 2019-2020 season, the two-time MVP spent most of the season on the sidelines due to injury. However, despite a disastrous season for the Golden State Warriors and for himself personally, Curry isn't idle. Apparently, he is making moves off the court, as he is now one of the owners of water brand OXIGEN.

According to Golden State of Mind, Curry is an investor, board advisor, and the global face of the brand OXIGEN -a ph-balanced oxygenated water with electrolytes packed in recycled plastic.

It's unclear how this move will affect his relationship with Brita (a water filter company), where Curry is an endorser.

Blair Bentham, Founder and CEO of OXIGEN, shared, "Stephen is obviously an incredible athlete, but what's even more impressive to us is how he lives his values and how committed he is to bettering the world around him. We are so excited to welcome him to our team. We greatly value his expertise, and we're going to rise together – creating a brand that's better in every way."

According to Curry, who claims to be a "water connoisseur," he was introduced to OXIGEN last April. After being impressed by the product, he asked around and found "there's a lot of synergy" in OXIGEN's corporate values and his own.

OXIGEN is the rebranded "Formula Four" after it was repositioned as a lifestyle brand, a luxury version of the "functional beverage" that it's been known as since its launch in 2015.

Stephen Curry has had a significant investment in the technology sector since 2015 when he co-founded Slyce, an automated marketing service to publish web content. He also has investments in the Toronto-based SnapTravel and the Australian company Telstra Ventures.

The Golden State Warriors ended this season with a 15-50 record, the worst in the NBA, after Kevin Durant left the team as a free agent. Splash Brothers Klay Thompson and Stephen Curry were injured for most of the season.