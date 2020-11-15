Reigning NBA champions Los Angeles Lakers are still looking to improve their roster. While their team revolves around two superstars, LeBron James and Anthony Davis, the rest of the team can still be moved around to improve their chances this coming season. Danny Green is one of their key players up for grabs.

Danny Green played well last year, scoring 8 points, 3.3 rebounds, and 1.3 assists. That may seem low for someone who started 68 games last year, but his role is just to act as a reserve shooter in case LeBron and Davis could not find their shots. That rarely happens, and with Green shooting 41.6% in the field, he does his job well.

Green is expendable for the Lakers because Rajon Rondo can take his place in the starting line up. Last season, Rondo averaged 7.1 points, 3.0 rebounds, and 5.0 assists. The four-time All-Star only started in 3 games last year and can play more minutes if Green is off the Lakers roster.

The question now is what the Lakers can get for either Rondo or Green from the other party. The eventual retirement of LeBron James will hit the Lakers hard, but with Anthony Davis in their roster, they can rebuild their team around him, assuming Davis signs with them again.

To date, Davis has opted out of his player option with the Lakers, but announced that he will only entertain offers from the Lakers. Until that falls through, only then will Davis be a "true" free agent.

The other role players aside from Green are Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, Kyle Kuzma, Dwight Howard, and JaVale McGee. They are most likely being kept by the Lakers to replace James when he eventually retires.

Their other guard, 29-year old Avery Bradley, may also be up for trade, but the Lakers may not get anything much out of him unless he is added on top of another player.

According to Silver Screen and Roll, the Lakers are looking at the possibility of trading Green and Kuzma for DeMar DeRozan. Since DeRozan can take over Kuzma's slot in the roster and Green can be replaced by Rondo. The forward-looking Lakers can groom DeRozan as a LeBron replacement (at least his place in the starting five).

It's unclear if the Lakers are willing to change their roster further. After all, they dominated the season last year with what they have.