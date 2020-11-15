The Boston Celtics had a great run last year, but one of their star players, Gordon Hayward, didn't play a significant role during the playoffs. The New York Knicks is the latest team that's reportedly interested in acquiring the All-Star.

30-year-old Hayward is a 2017 All-Star player and averages 17.5 points, 6.7 rebounds, 4.1 assists, 0.7 steals, and 0.4 blocks a game. He shoots 50% on the floor and 85% on the free throw line—a solid all-around secondary scorer and rebounder. The 6'7" forward can have a place in the starting line-up of most teams, but not Boston.

Last season, the breakout performances by Celtics young guns Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown relegated Hayward to the support role, and he is not happy about it. The Celtics are also willing to trade the extra man but are still thinking about what they need.

Hayward still has one year left in Boston for US$34 million (25.8 million GBP). According to NBC Sports. He has a $34.2 million player option for 2021, but it's unlikely that he would stay in Boston.

The Indiana Pacers are also looking to acquire Hayward, but the problem still remains. There's nothing other teams can offer to make Boston interested, since they have a full roster with Hayward serving as the 6th man.

While the current Celtics roster does need a center, they have 7'5" Tacko Fall in their development league who may be ready to play as a reserve this coming season.

In the eyes of head coach Brad Stevens and ex-Celtics player now General Manager, Danny Ainge, the Celtics is a future championship team with Marcus Smart, Taytum, Brown, and Fall. They only need a few more years together with All-Star Kemba Walker. Add in Hayward as a 6th man, then that's a great team now and a dominating team in a few years.

But Hayward has one year left in Boston. It's a good chance for the Celtics to get some benefits trading him out this off-season and freeing $34 million in salary cap space.

Other teams such as the Indiana Pacers and the desperately rebuilding New York Knicks see it and are willing to take Hayward off the Celtics' hands.