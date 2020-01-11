As the February 6 deadline nears, teams looking to make changes for this season or position themselves for the future will need to make their move in the next three weeks. It's clear that there are many competitive teams in both conferences this year, and it's hard to make a prediction on who would make it to the final four. Teams such as the Lakers, 76ers, and the Knicks are bound to make significant changes.

Here is a list of teams most likely to make changes before the deadline.

Los Angeles Lakers

The Lakers need a reliable scorer/playmaker to replace LeBron James and Anthony Davis when they are off the court.

The Lakers is one of the teams most likely to win the championships this year. Their current roster revolves around superstars LeBron James and Anthony Davis. The problem comes when one or the other is on the bench or out of the game due to injuries. It's clear that without James, the Lakers are in dire need of a playmaker to take the pressure off Davis. The same is true when Davis is off the court. They need a third option. They hope that Kyle Kuzma would be that man, but so far, it isn't panning out.

Best Fit: Derrick Rose.

Philadelphia 76ers

One of the strongest contenders in the Eastern Conference, but they rank 23rd in the league in 3 points made in a game.

Ben Simmons and Joel Embiid are doing a good job dominating their respective positions. But in the offence, both players are inside threats. They need one or two role players to open up their perimeter options in the scoring end. It's not a secret, and they are actively looking around for it.

Possible Fits: JJ Redick and Marcus Morris

According to CBS Sports, These are the players who could be moved before the deadline.

New York Knicks

The Knicks are under a new coach and in dire need of restructuring.

Players such as Marcus Morris, Elfrid Payton, Wayne Ellington, and Dennis Smith Jr. are all good players that can be traded for one or two All-Stars that a new and improved Knicks can build a team around. They could also be used for future prospects and draft picks and prepare a team for the future.

Cleveland Cavaliers

NBA All-Star Kevin Love is vocal about his dissatisfaction with Cavaliers management.

Detroit Pistons

The Pistons are not playing consistently this season, Their players are either at the end of their contract or careers. They are a candidate for a full rebuild.

Andre Drummond, Reggie Jackson, Derrick Rose, and Markieff Morris are potential candidates for trade to rebuild the Pistons.