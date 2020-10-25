The NBA season ended without the usual fanfare associated with the NBA finals. The reason for that is the dominant position the eventual champion, the Los Angeles Lakers, held even before the games started.

The Los Angeles Lakers were a strong favourite coming into the season as a championship contender. After acquiring superstar LeBron James in 2018 from free agency, they automatically became a championship-calibre team. Unfortunately, in a rare case of injury, James couldn't perform in the 2018-2019 season. Coming in healthy this season, he brought the championship back to one of the league's biggest franchises.

Then came the early exit of the Milwaukee Bucks led by MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo. That loss half-secured the championship for the Lakers. While both teams would keep their roster mostly intact in the coming season, analysts are no longer confident in Milwaukee's ability to win playoff games.

But some trades could end up ruining the Lakers' plans of another Dynasty. Here are some potential trade rumours that could ruin the Lakers' upcoming campaign.

Boston Celtics acquire Andre Drummond.

Al Horford left last season, and Gordon Hayward is no longer the man he used to be. There are rumours that the Indiana Pacers are talking to the Celtics to acquire Hayward. Losing the core of the Celtics team that did the heavy lifting for them in the last 5 years wouldn't hurt the Celtics with young blood Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown having their breakout seasons this year.

But the rumour of the Celtics trading all-star Kemba Walker or Hayward to acquire Andre Drummond from the Cavaliers would turn the Celtics into a championship team. The 6'10" Drummond is a defensive and rebounding monster. He is a four-time rebounding leader and could score 15-18 points a game. While his scoring is lower than other stars, If he plays as a third scoring option to Taytum and Brown, he would perfectly fit the Celtics roster.

Chris Paul to Milwaukee Bucks

Chris Paul has sent feelers that he wants to play for the bucks with MVP Antetokounmpo. The Bucks have promised the two-time MVP that they would do all they can to support the Greek Freak in winning a championship. The Bucks are already a championship team but just lack the tenacity to win playoffs. A veteran superstar like Chris Paul can bring that to the team.

Besides, if the Bucks want to keep Antetokounmpo when his contract ends this season, they would do all they can to acquire the NBPA President from OKC.

Golden State Warriors sell off their number 2 pick

According to NBA Analysis, the Golden State Warriors are looking to trade this year's number 2 draft pick and next year's Minnesota's draft position that they acquired for trading D'Angelo Russell.

The Warriors with a healthy Stephen Curry and Klay Thompson is a big man away from a championship team. That isn't speculation, the Warriors have won three championships in the last six years using that formula. If someone decides to trade a reliable big man for those draft picks, then the revitalised Warriors are back on the championship road again.