Eliud Kipsang, one of the most electrifying middle-distance runners in recent NCAA history, seemed destined for a seamless transition to professional athletics. But just months after signing with Adidas and joining Tinman Elite, the rising star disappeared from competition. What went wrong?

Eliud Kipsang's Meteoric Rise at the NCAA Level

Before going pro, Kipsang built a strong collegiate track record at the University of Alabama. He broke the NCAA outdoor 1500-metre record in April 2022 with a time of 3:33.74, earned four All-American titles, and was named SEC Cross Country Runner of the Year in 2021. His consistent performance made him one of the most anticipated talents in professional athletics.

A Promising Start with Adidas and Tinman Elite

In December 2023, Kipsang signed a professional contract with Adidas, one of the sport's most prestigious brands. He also joined Tinman Elite, a respected distance running group based in Boulder, Colorado. The move was widely celebrated, and fans anticipated a major debut in the 2024 season.

Training at altitude under elite coaching, Kipsang's post-collegiate trajectory appeared to be on track for international success.

A Year of Silence: No Races, No Results

Despite the excitement surrounding his transition, Kipsang has yet to compete in a professional race. As of June 2025, no official race results appear under his name for the entire 2024 season. His absence from competition calendars and rankings has sparked speculation among fans, fellow athletes, and track analysts alike.

According to a report by AL.com, Kipsang tragically passed away in June 2025 at the age of 28, leaving many questions about his brief professional career unanswered.

Tragic Passing Amidst the Mystery

In June 2025, news broke that Kipsang had suffered a cardiac arrest. According to FloTrack, 'Kipsang died on Monday following a cardiac arrest' on 10 June, after being rushed to the hospital on 6 June following a collapse. The announcement ended hopes of a return to competition, but also cast a spotlight on deeper issues in the transition to pro athletics.

What Might Explain the Absence?

Adidas and Tinman Elite have not issued a statement on Kipsang's status, but several factors may explain his absence. Injuries are common during the NCAA-to-pro transition due to higher training loads and new coaching. Tinman Elite's high-altitude base in Boulder also requires adaptation that can delay readiness. Administrative or visa issues may have impacted the Kenyan runner's ability to compete, while mental health pressures, including burnout and isolation, remain under-addressed in elite sport.

Cardiac Arrest Renews Focus on Athlete Wellbeing

Kipsang is not alone in facing post-collegiate uncertainty. Many NCAA champions struggle to maintain momentum after turning professional. The gap between structured collegiate systems and the individual responsibility of pro-level training often proves difficult to navigate.

His sudden cardiac arrest has shocked fans and reignited concern over the hidden pressures and health risks young athletes face. Social media has seen an outpouring of grief, confusion, and unease, with some pointing to a troubling trend in similar incidents.

As reported by AP News, there is growing unease following a string of high-profile cardiac incidents among young athletes, such as Bronny James in 2023, highlighting broader systemic vulnerabilities.

This broader pattern calls for greater scrutiny of how universities, sponsors, and training groups support emerging professionals in their transition, not just in performance, but in overall well-being. Without robust systems in place, even the most talented athletes remain vulnerable to both physical and emotional burnout.

Looking Ahead

While Eliud Kipsang's current status remains unclear, his story highlights the challenges faced by many rising athletes navigating the leap from college to the professional world. His legacy as a collegiate icon remains intact, but fans and the athletics community continue to wait and hope for his long-anticipated return to the track.