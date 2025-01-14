An estimated 15 million Hindu devotees have braved biting cold to participate in the Kumbh Mela, a sacred religious festival held every 12 years in the holy city of Prayagraj, Uttar Pradesh.

The festival, running from 13th January to 26th February 2025, centres on the spiritual act of bathing in the Sangam – the confluence of the Ganges, Yamuna, and mythical Saraswati rivers – which is believed to wash away sins and purify the soul.

Freezing Conditions Grip Prayagraj

The festival has coincided with a severe cold snap, plunging temperatures to as low as 8°C. The Indian Meteorological Department has warned of dense fog across the region, with daytime highs struggling to exceed 18°C.

The chilling conditions have not deterred the faithful, many of whom are elderly, from immersing themselves in the icy waters, driven by their belief in the transformative power of the holy Sangam.

The Kumbh Mela is one of the world's largest religious gatherings, drawing millions of pilgrims from across India and beyond. Over 20 million people are expected to take part in today's rituals alone, with an estimated 400 million attendees anticipated over the course of the 45-day festival.

The grandeur of the Mahakumbh extends beyond its sheer scale. Draped in vibrant robes, sadhus (holy men) mingle with throngs of devotees, creating an awe-inspiring tableau of faith and devotion.

Transforming Prayagraj

To accommodate the vast influx of pilgrims, Prayagraj has undergone an extraordinary transformation. The city now hosts a sprawling tented encampment along the riverbanks, complete with over 3,000 kitchens, 150,000 restrooms, paved roads, electricity, water supply, communication towers, and 11 hospitals. Murals depicting Hindu scripture adorn city walls, adding to the cultural vibrancy.

Security measures are equally extensive, with 50,000 personnel deployed to maintain order and manage crowds. Advanced surveillance systems, including over 2,500 cameras equipped with AI, are monitoring crowd density, enabling authorities to prevent stampedes and ensure safety.

Government Leaders and Global Visitors

The Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister, Adityanath, a prominent Hindu monk and key ally of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, marked the celebration of Paush Purnima by addressing thousands of devotees. He highlighted the unique blend of tradition and modernity embodied in the Mahakumbh.

Prime Minister Modi also expressed his support, taking to X (formerly Twitter) to congratulate attendees: "A wonderful confluence of devotion and spirituality in Maha Kumbh! Hearty congratulations to all the devotees who participated in the first Amrit Snan at Mahakumbh on the great festival of Makar Sankranti."

A Global Audience

This year's Kumbh Mela is attracting a substantial international audience, with over 1.5 million foreign tourists expected to attend, per reports from Business Standard. Visitors from countries such as the US, Russia, Germany, Italy, Ecuador, and Australia have arrived to experience the festival's spiritual and cultural significance.

Ronny Luke, a visitor from New Jersey, shared his thoughts with the Times of India: "Though the walk was exhausting, the unexplored beauty of Sangam and the entire Maha Kumbh is rewarding. I have fallen in love with the picturesque view of vibrant makeshift tents and the verdant landscape."

The Kumbh Mela continues to stand as a testament to the enduring power of faith, unity, and cultural heritage, drawing millions of believers and curious onlookers to its sacred grounds despite the challenges posed by the harsh winter weather.