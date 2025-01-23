Netflix customers have expressed outrage following the company's announcement of yet another price hike, despite recently gaining millions of new subscribers. Many subscribers are now threatening to cancel their memberships in response.

The ad-supported plan is set to rise by £0.81 ($1) to £6.49 ($7.99) per month, representing a 14% increase. The standard ad-free plan will go up from £12.57 ($15.49) to £14.60 ($17.99), while the premium tier will see a £1.62 ($2) jump, bringing the total to £20.29 ($24.99).

Netflix Raises Prices Yet Again

The price increases, announced on 21st January, affect all Netflix plans. You can see the new prices on the Netflix sign-up page. Existing subscribers will see the higher prices on their next bill.

Existing Netflix subscribers are voicing their frustration on social media after the company announced another price increase just months after the last one in October 2023. Many are threatening to cancel their subscriptions due to the rising costs.

Another Wave Of Cancellations?

'Recently took out ad-free @Netflix, and now I'm going to cancel it because of yet *another* price increase,' one angry user wrote in an X post. '#Netflix is simply gouging its customers. It's mostly foreign programs I have to watch with subtitles, anyway. F*** that. I'm going to read more books.'

Another frustrated Netflix consumer wrote: 'I'm seriously considering Cancelling my @netflix subscription these constant price hikes are getting out of hand they would rather increase prices then to lose a nickel of profit.'

A third added: 'Hey @Netflix When is enough going to be enough for you??? With another price increase, you are becoming worse than cable companies! You are raising the standard price by 2.50, THAT IS GREED!! Not asking us to pay more to reinvest!!'.

Another user wrote: 'Goodbye @Netflix. You finally implemented the price increase that broke by back. #Cancelled.'

Top Alternatives To Consider

To the relief of many angry Netflix customers, Business Insider has compiled a list of excellent alternatives. Whether you're looking for a replacement for Netflix's live sports options or something rivalling its original series, you'll find something to suit your taste.

1. Disney Plus + Hulu bundle

The Disney Plus and Hulu bundle, formerly known as the Disney Bundle Duo, offers fantastic value. Both services have become streaming giants since their launches. The ad-free bundle, priced at £16.24 ($20) per month, is only £1.62 ($2) more expensive than Netflix's ad-free plan.

A substantial library of FOX and ABC shows like Grey's Anatomy and 9-1-1, alongside critically acclaimed originals like Shōgun and The Bear, makes Hulu one of the best Netflix alternatives. Disney+ complements this with a vast collection of Pixar films and nearly all Marvel and Star Wars content, making it a great option for families.

2. ESPN Plus

ESPN+ is a fantastic alternative for sports fans seeking a Netflix replacement. Netflix has recently ventured into live sports, broadcasting events like the Jake Paul vs. Mike Tyson boxing match and both Christmas Day NFL games, the latter featuring a Beyoncé halftime show. This expansion continues with upcoming coverage of WWE and the FIFA Women's World Cup.

It offers various live sporting events, including select NFL games (like Monday Night Football), NHL games, and numerous college football and basketball games. While not a direct stream of the ESPN channel (requiring a separate live TV streaming package), ESPN+ provides an impressive array of sports content for dedicated fans.

ESPN+ is the exclusive home for UFC streaming. While a subscription is required, you'll need to pay an additional fee for the main card for pay-per-view events. Currently, you can also catch all the Australian Open actions live on the app.

3. Peacock

Initially, Hulu offered most shows the morning after their TV broadcast, while Netflix boasted a vast library of complete past seasons for nearly every popular TV show. This landscape began to shift around 2019-2020, with streaming rights becoming more fragmented.

A prime example of this change was the departure of The Office from Netflix, highlighting the growing trend of studios prioritising their own streaming platforms.

If you miss streaming Michael Scott and the Dunder Mifflin gang (and other classic NBC sitcoms), Peacock might be the perfect fit. At £6.50 ($8) per month, it offers one of the most affordable ad-supported plans.

Peacock offers access to classic NBC shows like The Office and Parks and Recreation, popular Bravo franchises like The Real Housewives, and select live sports, and often enjoys exclusive streaming rights to recent Universal Pictures releases before they become available on other platforms.

You can upgrade to Peacock Premium Plus for £11.37 ($14) monthly to enjoy ad-free on-demand streaming and live stream NBC. Peacock's prices last increased in July 2024, ahead of their coverage of the Olympic Games.

4. Apple TV Plus

Netflix has built a strong reputation for its original content, dating back to hits like Orange is the New Black and House of Cards. Apple TV+ quietly boasts a stellar lineup of original TV shows. Despite generally positive reviews, these gems often go unnoticed.

Apple TV+ also attracts top-tier talent, with Hollywood A-listers like Harrison Ford, Cate Blanchett, Reese Witherspoon, and Jennifer Aniston starring in many of its popular productions. Subscriptions cost £8.12 ($10) per month after a seven-day free trial, with the last price increase occurring in October 2023.