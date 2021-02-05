"Attack on Titan" fans in Malaysia are in splits over the country's censorship laws after one manga reader noticed the giants are not naked but clothed with underwear.

These massive flesh-eating beasts are normally naked in their video game and TV adaptations. Albeit, they do not look risqué in their state of undress. Thus, it was a surprise for one fan when a manga from Malaysia censored the giants and drew them wearing underwear.

Twitter user WallyyTheGreat shared a photo from the said manga which had the obvious censorship.

"The 'Attack on Titan' manga in Malaysia is very different.....There the titans wear a pair of underwears [sic] because of the censorship laws there," he wrote.

In the manga, the publisher decided to cover up the titans with tight shorts instead of leaving them in the buff. In the post, the Attack and War Hammer have clothes on them.

The Attack on Titan manga in Malaysia is very different.....



There the titans wear a pair of underwears because of the censorship laws there? pic.twitter.com/1VTlHA3A0Y — ウォリー⚡ (@WallyyTheGreat) February 2, 2021

"No way the 'Attack on Titan' manga in Malaysia got the titans clothed cause of censorship laws," another fan tweeted.

no way the attack on titan manga in Malaysia got the titans clothed cause of censorship laws pic.twitter.com/S4eRA4TUzR — ً (@aotposts) February 3, 2021

The photos were enough to stir other fans to share their own observations of the country's take on the Japanese comic book. Another replied that the Colossal Titans are also given the same treatment. Even the female giants are fully covered, with no breasts or nether regions exposed.

Colossal titans too lol pic.twitter.com/E2imy9YQqT — Zen (@DeNagachika) February 3, 2021

Seeing a Colossal Titan clothed had fans joking about the size of his underpants. One commented, "Colossal titan size 1000XXXXXXL" and another asked, "Where did he get pants for his size pls."

Reiner sew the pants for him ? — ᴮᴱkoobi⁷ ?️?? (@kookie4hope) February 3, 2021

"This is amazing I want to see more it's hilarious," another tweeted.

One fan revealed that the publisher of the censored "Attack on Titan" manga is Kreko and that it was from 2013.

"Ah this is actually from Kreko 2013, and Kreko has already discontinued publishing so i don't know if there's still any censored prints out there," the fan explained.

Ah this is actually from kreko 2013, and kreko has already discontinued publishing ? so i dont know if there’s still any censored prints out there — ppieck (@fer6ie444) February 4, 2021

Another fan shared that the publisher "stole fan translated manga and published it for their profits." The censorship came from their own team. They reportedly stopped printing the censored versions of "Attack on Titan" because of declining orders.