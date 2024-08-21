Internet users criticised an Amazon delivery driver who sparked debate online by asking regular customers to either tip her or provide her with a snack.

TikTok user Nikki (@nikkib4by) shared a video on the platform highlighting delivery drivers' challenges, particularly during busy times like Prime Week. She mentioned that the heavy workload can sometimes lead to delayed deliveries, as she had a 40-package overflow on that particular day.

"Kind gestures are greatly appreciated," the Texas-based delivery driver wrote in her video caption. "Just wanted to share awareness on how hard we work so next time you order online don't forget to tip your driver."

Amazon's High Delivery Quotas

Nikki's comments ignited a heated discussion on TikTok, with some users supporting her suggestion and others arguing that tipping for doing one's job is unnecessary. In her July 19 video, Nikki mentioned that she regularly delivers Amazon packages to the same homes and questioned why those residents spend so much money.

Despite having a van full of packages and totes, Nikki said she only needed to make 138 stops that day. "Since I have so much s**t in my van, it's still going to take me just as long if I had 170 stops because I have to look for it," she said.

Nikki suggested that a tip or some snacks could be helpful for Amazon delivery drivers on busy days. She emphasised that tipping is not mandatory but would be a kind gesture, especially for regular customers. "I love my job, and I love what I do. I just wanted to enlighten you guys on what we have to deal with," she said.

Nikki shared a story about a man who once tipped her $20 for delivering eight 50-pound boxes. The TikToker also supported workers from other delivery companies, such as UPS and FedEx.

According to Yahoo Finance, despite losing 2 million customers to Chinese rivals Temu and Shein since January, Amazon is still expected to reach 300 million Prime members by the end of the year.

In January, Amazon faced criticism for reducing its workforce at Twitch, Prime Video, and MGM. The company, led by Jeff Bezos, has also been scrutinised for its demanding warehouse working conditions.

According to a 2021 Business Insider article, Amazon drivers can be overwhelmed with up to 350 packages per shift. As reported by Amaro Law Firm, the company sets delivery quotas, which can sometimes lead to drivers working 10 hours straight to meet their targets.

An Amazon Delivery Driver's Plea For Tips, Snacks: Netizens React

While most Amazon drivers earn between $18 and $25 per hour, pay can vary depending on location and time to complete delivery quotas. Many users commented on Nikki's video, expressing their intention to leave snacks and cold drinks for drivers.

"I would love to leave some water/snacks, but living in a apartment complex, I'd be afraid other tenants would take them. Still, great idea. 🥰🥰," one user wrote. "Na for real, yall don't mind tipping your server who brought out a few plates of food, but god forbid you tip the driver who carries your heavy 💩 to your door in 100° weather," another user noted.

However, some people were surprised that she would ask for a tip for simply doing her job. One user commented: "Sure I would leave out snacks or whatever but a tip is crazy to me." Another user wrote: "Negative on the tip, no matter the season. However, I will definitely be putting out a snack and water cart. Especially now I get weekly medication deliveries!"

Another person wrote: "Number one: You took this job; Number two: Take your own snacks, stop by the store before work, stack up on some snacks from Dollar Tree, and bang! Problem solved." Another said, "Not you asking for a tip for doing your job??" A third added, "A tip? Are you going to build whatever I buy lol."

The debate over tipping delivery drivers continues to spark discussions online. While some argue that tipping is a gesture of appreciation for their hard work, others believe that it should not be expected as part of their job duties.