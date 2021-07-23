Roughly 36 million U.S. citizens are currently working in occupations which are threatened by automation.

By 2030, approximately 20 million manufacturing jobs will be lost as a result of automation.

Up to 30% of jobs could rely on AI by 2035.

Since the Industrial Revolution in the mid 18th century (almost 300 years ago), there have been growing societal fears relating to the potential scope of technology eventually becoming competitive enough so as to make the work of humans obsoleteand consequently deprive them of their livelihoods.

Despite this, reports issued by the OECD have stated that the rise of Artificial Intelligence, Business Tools and Automation is unlikely to lead to any significant fall in total employment in the future. This is because a plethora of jobs and industries are additionally created as a result, and this tends to counteract the effects of any negatively affected job sectors.

Artificial Intelligence can be used to collect and develop a prolific amount of analytical data which can be very helpful in sectors which are meant to reinforce traditional business management decision making- such as Human Resources, Worker Productivity, and Internal Communications.

Having said that, it has also greatly affected other markets- such as graphic design, which has taken quite a disproportionate hit. Innovative AI-based tools such as Business Name Generators and Logo Makers, for example, have recently enabled individuals to cheaply 'automate' a rather large part of process that is traditionally both very lengthy and exorbitant, and has consequently facilitated a shift towards AI among the industry's consumers.

Below we will take a look at the likely effects of AI in relation to the labour market, analysing specific sectors and applicable tools along the way.

AI Technology in the Workplace

Over the last couple of years, developments in the realm of cloud computing, the proliferation of accumulated data and the increased storage capacity available have significantly expanded the presence of AI in professional settings. As Luigi Wewege, author of the Digital Banking Revolution and financier says: "AI disruption impacted the valuations we attach to companies because it is a fundamental game-changer".

As previously touched on above, Artificial Intelligence in the workplace can come in a variety of different forms; it can tackle a plethora of different problems, and affect a plethora of different labour demographics.

One of the most common day-to-day incorporations of AI that you will have undoubtedly become accustomed to lies within the sphere of Customer Service. If you haven't guessed, we are talking about Chatbot software- another sector in which human activity is increasingly becoming obsolete.

AI has enabled the chatbot industry to transcend any previously presumed boundaries and perform more detailed language generation and processing- even going as far as to predict and support rational decision making or perform facial recognition.

The industries which have had most workers affected by the growing emergence of AI are undoubtedly tech, web design, telecoms, and logistics.

Website Design, Logo Makers & AI

With businesses always looking to find the most innovative and effective way to slash their costs and increase their total profit margins, it should come as no surprise that the proliferation of automation and AI- and the consequent emergence of Logo Makers, in the last couple of years has rapidly disrupted graphic design careers.

This is because such AI-based tools can allow consumers to draft their own unique and tailor-made company logo without having to break the bank by hiring an independent team of graphic designers.

Of course, with so many online logo makers on the market at the moment, the quality of service can differ quite significantly. The best ones are arguably the ones provided by: The Really Useful Information Company (TRUiC), Shopify, and Wix.

TRUiC's logo maker, in particular, is extremely beneficial for the business owners that may not have too much field-experience or design knowledge, as the company provides a quite straightforward and streamlined process.

Final Take: AI vs Human Activity

So even though traditionally, AI was predicted to solely affect the low-skilled labour market, this has not really proved to be the case.

AI's growing ability to: problem solve, reason, converse, and percept has meant that its applicability has expanded well beyond its initially predicted 'routine' cognitive tasks.

This has given rise to a range of questions relating to the potential scope of AI, and has led to some field analysts predicting that high-skilled labourers- such as lab technicians, lawyers, engineers, and radiologists will eventually also be significantly at threat by the continuous emergence of AI.

To some extent, this has already happened, but not to the magnitude necessary so as to pose a significant threat to the workers in those sectors. Discovering and solving problems that require the full scope of attention and potential of humans still remain way beyond what the current AI systems are capable of.

It is also believed that high-skilled workers within these sectors who learn to smartly incorporate AI into their business's structure are also likely to be in a better position to take advantage of the benefits that AI can reap, and consequently avert any crisis situation in the future.