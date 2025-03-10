Former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, 84, attended US President Donald Trump's recent speech to Congress. She shares a contentious history with Trump but was among the few Democrats who weren't protesting the joint address.

According to alternative data platform Quiver Quantitative, Pelosi's net worth hit a high of £209.14 million ($270 million) this year. Her investment portfolio, managed by her husband, Paul, a venture capitalist, has jumped by over 700% since May 2014. In 2024, the California Representative's investments beat global hedge funds to return a solid 54%.

However, her portfolio has lost millions since January after Trump's tariff plans introduced fresh volatility in stock markets.

Pelosi's Top Holdings Get Crushed

'Pelosi's net worth has fallen $14.5M since the end of January, per our estimates,' said Quiver co-founder Chris Kardatzke. 'We now estimate that she is worth 'just' $259M...Some of her largest holdings include tech stocks like Google [Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL)], Salesforce (NYSE:CRM), and Crowdstrike (NASDAQ:CRWD)— which have all gotten crushed in the last month.'

Kardatzke also highlighted that Pelosi's £15.49 million ($20 million) position in Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) stock tanked by over 17% since the end of January. While her Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) and Tempus AI (NASDAQ:TEM) holdings are up this year, investments in tech giants like Nvidia (NASDAQ:NVDA) have suffered a blow as the stock price has declined markedly since January. Furthermore, the stock price of Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW) has remained relatively flat since Trump assumed Office.

Pelosi's Team Continue To Shield Her From Criticism

Pelosi's team maintained that the Democrat isn't involved with family finances as criticism of insider trading continues to mount.

'Speaker Pelosi does not own any stocks, and she has no prior knowledge or subsequent involvement in any transactions,' said spokesperson Ian Krager.

Public disclosure reports revealed that Paul made the trades on her behalf. However, market participants believe Pelosi's access to critical market information could influence Paul's trades, which she has vehemently refuted over the years.

When she was a speaker a few years ago, Pelosi wasn't very supportive of a congressional stock trading ban. 'We are a free-market economy,' she told reporters in 2021, adding that lawmakers 'should be able to participate in that.'

While there have been efforts to prevent lawmakers from stock trading while in Office, the penalty for fudging congressional stock disclosures under the STOCK Act is reportedly a few hundred dollars per infraction.

Some Of Pelosi's Top Trades Of This Decade

Pelosi's latest Tempus AI investment tripled in value in just 40 days. She bought 50 call options contracts of the AI healthcare company with a £15.49 ($20) strike price and an expiry date of 16th January 2026. Per OptionCharts data, the contract price hovered around £12.39 ($16) on 14th January, when Paul bought the call options. Since the standard contract size for US equity options is 100 shares per lot, Pelosi's total investment in the stock is an estimated £61,967 ($80,000). About 40 days later, on 22nd February, the last price for the option contract was £37.57 ($48.50), implying a 300% profit.

In July 2024, Pelosi sold 5,000 Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) shares worth millions, marking her largest portfolio sell in two years. The move was implemented within two weeks of the Crowdstrike security breach, which impacted millions of devices running Microsoft Windows systems. She also avoided investment losses when Microsoft's stock faced selling pressure after the US Federal Trade Commission initiated a major antitrust investigation into the company in November 2024.

During the same period, the Congress member sold 2,000 Visa (NYSE: V) shares worth half a million dollars, which was three months before the US Department of Justice filed a civil antitrust lawsuit against Visa, alleging that it unlawfully monopolised the debit card market.

In June 2024, Pelosi purchased 20 Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) call options with a £619 ($800) strike price and an expiry date of June 2025. The transaction was a month before Broadcom executed a 10-for-1 stock split.

In November 2023, Pelosi bought 50 Nvidia call options with a strike price of £92 ($120) and a December 2024 expiry. Her trade was months before Nvidia's 10-for-1 stock split.

Disclaimer: Our digital media content is for informational purposes only and not investment advice. Please conduct your own analysis or seek professional advice before investing. Remember, investments are subject to market risks and past performance doesn't indicate future returns.