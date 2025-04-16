Trump Media & Technology Group (NASDAQ:DJT) shares gained 5.44% on Tuesday to close at £15.03 ($19.96) per share after the company announced in a press release that it has forged a partnership with Yorkville America Equities and Index Technologies Group to offer a new suite of Truth Social-branded Separately Managed Accounts focusing on America-first thematic investment solutions.

Trump Media, founded by US President Donald Trump during his first term, operates the social media platform Truth Social, streaming platform Truth+, and fintech brand Truth.Fi.

The company said the new investment solutions will 'offer investors access to curated, thematic investment strategies rooted in American values and priorities.'

Focus on Security, Energy, and Made in America Themes

The initial investment strategies revolve around faith and values, liberty and security, energy independence, and made-in-America themes, per the release. The strategies were designed using a proprietary data-driven framework and advanced algorithms to rank companies in each theme. Furthermore, the investment portfolios will be rebalanced every quarter to stay aligned with the macroeconomic backdrop and ensure adherence to thematic objectives.

According to Trump Media, the investment account will complement exchange-traded funds scheduled for launch in late 2025 via its partnership with Crypto.com. The media firm added that it is considering investing in both its ETFs and the separately managed accounts using its cash reserves, up to £188.4 million ($250 million), expected to be 'custodied' by Charles Schwab, as per its broader fintech strategy.

Partners Believe Investments to Match Investor Needs

Yorkville American Equities CEO Troy Rillo said his company's America-first asset management approach, combined with Trump Media and Index Group's expertise in media and technology, will deliver a 'distinctive investment offering' to match the evolving needs of investors.

Rillo added that the investment strategies on Truth Social will offer users exclusive access to 'American innovation, aligning capital with companies that reflect the values and future of this country.'

'We're excited to advance our financial services strategy in conjunction with our new partnership. We're moving forward with a series of America First investment products that meet investors' demand to support a wide range of outstanding, non-woke, and innovative companies across key sectors of the US economy,' said Trump Media CEO Devin Nunes.

Index Technologies Group's managing partner, Jon DuPrau, explained that it is essential to align investment strategies to reflect the values that define the country when the 'foundations of American prosperity are shifting.'

'Made in America is more than just a theme—it's a declaration of support for businesses essential to our economy, national security, and enduring freedoms. These strategies empower investors to align their portfolios with patriotic and ethical convictions,' he said.

DJT shares have continued to climb during the US market turmoil, gaining over 20% in the past five days after Trump hinted it is a great time to buy stocks in a Truth Social post right before announcing a 90-day pause on reciprocal tariffs, excluding China. His social media post ended with the letter DJT, which are the president's initials as well as the ticker symbol for Trump Media, where he holds a majority stake.

Disclaimer: Our digital media content is for informational purposes only and not investment advice. Please conduct your own analysis or seek professional advice before investing. Remember, investments are subject to market risks and past performance doesn't indicate future returns.