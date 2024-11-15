iAsk Pro, the advanced iteration of iAsk AI, has pushed the limits of AI performance by achieving an unprecedented 78.28% accuracy on the GPQA (Graduate-Level Google-Proof Q&A) benchmark. This score places iAsk Pro ahead of every other AI model, surpassing even human PhD.s, who typically achieve 69.7%. As organisations and individuals increasingly demand precise, context-driven answers, iAsk Pro's success signals a transformative shift in how information is accessed and used online.

Knowing More About the GPQA Benchmark

The GPQA Benchmark is renowned for its rigour. It is designed to push AI capabilities far beyond simple information retrieval. Crafted by domain experts, the benchmark includes biology, physics, and chemistry questions, with the GPQA Diamond subset representing 198 of the most challenging questions. These queries are so complex that most AI models fail to score beyond 50%, making iAsk Pro's 78.28% a groundbreaking achievement.

Unlike traditional search engines that rely on keyword matching, iAsk Pro excels in understanding and reasoning. The pass@1 metric used in GPQA measures an AI model's ability to deliver the correct answer on its first attempt—a critical factor for users seeking reliable, immediate insights. With this latest score, iAsk Pro is the most accurate AI model for tackling high-level, multi-step problems.

A New Standard for Intelligent Search

iAsk Pro's GPQA performance builds on its impressive track record. It previously set records on the MMLU (Massive Multitask Language Understanding) benchmark, scoring 93.89%, and on the more challenging MMLU Pro test, it achieved 85.85%. Independent testing by Tiger Lab further validated these results, with iAsk Pro outperforming competitors like OpenAI's o1 and Google's Gemini-1.5 Pro on the Hugging Face leaderboard.

These results highlight AI search's real-world impact, particularly in its ability to perform advanced reasoning. For businesses, this means faster, more informed decision-making. Whether deciphering complex regulatory updates, analysing market data, or supporting cutting-edge research, iAsk Pro delivers answers that professionals can trust, helping them streamline operations and gain a competitive edge. By reducing the time spent sifting through irrelevant results, companies can focus on strategy and execution, driving growth and innovation.

For students, including iAsk's core Gen Z audience, iAsk Pro's precision offers a game-changing academic advantage. As a generation that relies heavily on digital tools for learning, they can use iAsk Pro to navigate complex topics like biology and physics with greater confidence. Whether preparing for exams, conducting research, or exploring new concepts, iAsk Pro provides clear, accurate answers that help them grasp complex material faster and more effectively, fostering a deeper understanding and enhancing their overall educational experience.

Why This Matters

The internet has become tremendously saturated with various information, which can be tedious and overwhelming. Users want to avoid sifting through endless search results; they need clear, reliable answers on their first try. This is particularly true for students who rely on the platform for educational support. iAsk Pro's exceptional precision empowers learners to engage deeply with complex subjects, making advanced knowledge more accessible.

For businesses, iAsk Pro offers a strategic advantage. Its ability to provide nuanced, expert-level insights allows organisations to operate smarter and faster, whether addressing customer inquiries or making high-stakes decisions. This level of accuracy sets iAsk Pro apart as not just a search tool but a partner in innovation and growth.

iAsk AI is set to enhance the future of search as it continuously pushes the boundaries of what AI can achieve. By offering unmatched reliability and depth, it empowers users to navigate complex information easily and precisely.

For those seeking a smarter, more efficient way to access insights, iAsk Pro represents a transformative leap forward, delivering answers that drive confidence and action.