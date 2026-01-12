Ex-Prince Andrew is once again at the centre of controversy, with a new biography portraying the disgraced royal as consumed by sex, power and entitlement, raising fresh questions about how such behaviour went unchecked for so long. The former Duke of York, now known as Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor, is depicted humiliating staff, exploiting his status on overseas trips and pursuing women with an obsession reportedly troubling even his late friend Jeffrey Epstein.

'Serial Sex Addict' Allegations Deepen Royal Shame

The unauthorised biography by historian Andrew Lownie, Entitled: The Rise and Fall of the House of York, draws on years of interviews and research to chart Andrew's life from pampered prince to international pariah. In Lownie's telling, the ex-royal emerges as a man whose sexual appetite and contempt for those around him were an open secret inside palaces and luxury hotels alike.

Lownie writes that Andrew's sexual fixation was widely known within his circle. Quoting Epstein, the convicted sex offender whose relationship with the prince ultimately led to him being stripped of his royal titles, the author reports the American financier as saying of King Charles' younger brother: 'We are both serial sex addicts. He's the only person I have met who is more obsessed with power than me'.

Epstein is quoted pushing the comparison even further. 'From the reports I've got back from the women we've shared, he's the most perverted animal in the bedroom. He likes to engage in stuff that's even kinky to me – and I'm the king of kink!'

The book details how that alleged obsession translated into extraordinary sexual access during official trips abroad. One reporter recalls that when Andrew represented the late queen at the King of Thailand's diamond jubilee celebrations in 2006, 'more than 40 women were brought to his hotel room in Bangkok during his stay'.

According to Lownie, hotel staff were stunned that 'more than 10 women a day' were reportedly going to Andrew's suite. In one jaw-dropping line, he writes: 'Often, as soon as one left, another would arrive'.

A 20-year-old model tells the author she was flown to Mustique after meeting Andrew and quickly realised he expected her to cater to his desires. 'He wanted me to engage in kinky sexual activity. He had no boundaries'.

Another woman describes a man who made no effort to disguise his intentions. 'He's about as subtle as a hand grenade,' she says. 'His favourite trick is to rub your knee under the table. It's pathetic'.

Staff Tell of 'Serial Sex Addict' Culture and Bullying

The picture that emerges is not only of a 'serial sex addict', but of a boss whose treatment of employees bred fear and resentment. One former member of staff says bluntly: 'When I started, I was warned to stay away from him. He would sometimes enter the staff quarters. It seemed everyone was aware of his behaviour, but little was done about it'.

Wendy Berry, a former housekeeper, alleges that Andrew's disregard extended to the most basic of domestic tasks. 'Apparently his bedtime habits as a single man left a lot to be desired,' she recalls. 'A collection of scrunched-up, soiled tissues usually lay scattered around the bed each morning for staff to collect after they had made his bed'.

Colin Burgess, who served as equerry to the Queen Mother, describes a man who revelled in barking orders. 'He would talk to the staff, including me, as an officer talks to his subordinates,' Burgess says. 'He would say things such as, "I want this done, and I want it done now." "Do it!" was his catchphrase'.

The verdict from Burgess is withering. 'In all honesty, he wasn't a particularly nice person'.

Lownie reports that concerns about Andrew's behaviour intensified inside Buckingham Palace after Meghan Markle was accused of bullying staff during her time as a working royal. According to the book, the palace 'braced itself for historic complaints about Prince Andrew's bullying, profanities and impossible demands'.

One former aide is said to have been left in tears after being 'bawled at' by Andrew in a pre-dawn phone call because he was unhappy with a story in a tabloid newspaper. Other staff were quietly moved after the duke reportedly 'disliked a mole on the man's face' or objected to the fact that 'the man was wearing a nylon tie'.

Lownie recounts further allegations of cruelty, coarse jokes and blatant abuse of privilege, from humiliating guests at parties to dressing down employees in front of others. The through-line is a man who believed rules were for other people and that his royal birth entitled him to behave however he pleased.

In the author's stark conclusion, the monarchy's failure to impose consequences allowed Andrew's worst instincts to flourish. 'Because Andrew has never been disciplined, he knows he can behave exactly as he wishes,' Lownie writes, leaving the reader with the sense that the full reckoning for the ex-prince's alleged actions may still be to come.