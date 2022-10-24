Taylor Swift's chart-topping 10th studio album dropped on October 21. This was then followed by a surprise of 7 bonus tracks which she described to be a "special very chaotic surprise."

Swift calls the 20-track version of her latest album Midnights (3 am Edition). This includes previously unannounced songs "The Great War," "Bigger Than the Whole Sky," "Paris," "High Infidelity," "Glitch," "Would've, Could've, Should've," and "Dear Reader."

Track 19, "Would've, Could've, Should've," in particular, has caused public uproar after fans analyzed the song's lyrics to be about "Your Body Is A Wonderland" singer John Mayer who she dated from December 2009 to February 2010.

With lyrics about being in a relationship with a deadly "grown man," there were early speculations that it might have been about Jake Gyllenhaal, Taylor Swift's much older ex-boyfriend who broke her heart and is widely believed to be who "All Too Well" is about.

However, the key line of the song, "And I damn sure would've never danced with the devil at 19" reveals that he may not be the culprit this time. As one Twitter user pointed out, "Taylor and Jake did not even meet and start dating til the Fall of 2010 when Taylor was months away from her 21st birthday."

Mayer was 32 when he started dating 19-year-old Taylor and later dismissed her as "a child." In the song, she laments about the man in the song to have staged "a crisis of my faith" since he traumatized her badly. She later shares, "I fight with you in my sleep," and "I regret you all the time." A devastated Taylor can be heard singing, "give me my back my girlhood, it was mine first."

Taylor Swift released her breakup ballad "Dear John" back in 2010. The song is widely assumed to be about Mayer and Swift's toxic power dynamic with lyrics like "Don't you think I was too young to be messed with?" John began facing public scrutiny for the 13-year age gap between himself and Taylor, but Taylor's new song brings much more depth to the story.

"Would've, Could've, Should've" has been devastating Swifties everywhere, and some have been quick to point out that what Mayer did was "grooming point blank?" One user wrote, "Would've, Could've, Should've is the darkest song Taylor has ever written. I'm literally nauseous, it was grooming point blank. And Taylor called him out on it."

In an interview with Rolling Stone, Mayer once said he was "really humiliated" by the numerous allegations about him when he dated Taylor and that he "didn't deserve it."