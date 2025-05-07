Jaecoo & Omoda Crush Tesla in UK Sales Shock

The UK's electric vehicle (EV) market has dealt a crushing blow to Tesla. In April 2025, Chinese newcomers Jaecoo and Omoda, owned by Chery, outsold Elon Musk's EV giant, with Tesla registering just 512 car sales, a 62% drop from 1,342 in April 2024.

Meanwhile, Jaecoo sold 1,053 vehicles and Omoda 910, despite entering the UK in 2024. As BYD also surges, is Tesla's reign fading? Let's dive into this seismic shift.

Chinese Brands Grab Market Lead

Jaecoo and Omoda have stormed the UK with a versatile lineup. The Society of Motor Manufacturers and Traders (SMMT) reports their April 2025 sales surpassed Tesla's, fueled by EVs, hybrids, and petrol models like Omoda's E5 electric SUV (£25,235 [$33,683]) and petrol Omoda 5.

These undercut Tesla's £43,990 ($58,718) Model Y, offering tactile controls and a seven-year, 100,000-mile warranty matching MG. Omoda launched in September 2024, Jaecoo in January 2025, yet they've hit 2,561 sales by February 2025, eyeing 80 dealerships by 31 December 2025.

Tesla's struggles mount. Its Q1 2025 global deliveries fell 13% to 336,681 vehicles, the worst since 2022. In the UK, where EVs hit 25% of new car sales in February 2025, Tesla's pricier EVs falter against Chery's budget-friendly options. Posts on X praise Omoda's 'affordable quality,' contrasting Tesla's minimalist design.

Musk's Missteps Spark Buyer Revolt

Tesla's UK slump isn't just about price alone, Elon Musk's controversies sting as well. His Trump administration role and endorsement of Germany's far-right AfD party have sparked UK showroom protests.

Jaecoo's 7 SUV and hybrid options draw eco-conscious buyers away from Tesla variants, with analysts noting customers are 'rejecting Musk.' BYD sold 2,511 UK cars in April, up 650%, while its Q1 global sales hit 416,000 EVs and 570,000 hybrids.

Tesla's stock, down 41% year-to-date as of 22 April 2025, signals investor panic. A 9% Q1 revenue drop to £19.34 billion ($25.8 billion) and Musk's political focus over Tesla's operations have analysts like JPMorgan warning of a historic crisis.

Europe's EV Battle Heats Up

The UK's shift mirrors Europe's. Chinese brands, unburdened by UK tariffs, thrive—Jaecoo and Omoda plan three new models by December 2025. Europe's EV sales climbed 30% in Q1 2025, but Tesla's fell 45%, losing ground to China's SAIC Motor.

BYD and Chery leverage hybrids and partnerships, outpacing Tesla's EV-only approach.

Tesla bets on a £24,000 ($32,000) affordable EV by 30 June 2025, but Wells Fargo warns it could hurt Model Y sales. With Jaecoo and Omoda gaining fast, Tesla faces a tough fight to reclaim its UK crown.

Tesla Risks Falling Behind

Jaecoo and Omoda's UK victory over Tesla is a wake-up call. Chery's affordable, diverse vehicles are winning buyers, while Musk's controversies push eco-fans away.

As Chinese brands reshape Europe's EV market, Tesla's dominance is fading fast. UK drivers gain cheaper options, but Tesla must act swiftly or risk being outrun by these bold upstarts. Musk's next move will decide if Tesla can reclaim its spark.

With BYD and SAIC also gaining ground, the competition is fiercer than ever. Tesla's delayed affordable EV launch could prove costly, especially as Jaecoo and Omoda expand dealerships and models.

Rising UK car prices may temper consumer gains if supply chains falter. The UK market may soon belong to China's rising stars, leaving Tesla scrambling to catch up. Is it too late for Tesla?