New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani has been thrust into a social media firestorm after old tweets praising the city's baseball arch-enemy, the Boston Red Sox, resurfaced on the official @NYCMayor account, igniting fury among die-hard Yankees and Mets fans.

The backlash erupted after sharp-eyed baseball loyalists unearthed posts dating back to 2015, written long before Mamdani took office but now visible on the mayoral account he inherited upon becoming mayor.

One resurfaced message left fans stunned, openly declaring allegiance to Boston's most hated export: 'It's been a privilege to watch this team. I'm a born and bred Red Sox fan.'

Another post appeared to double down on the betrayal, admitting to a growing affection for the Mets while reaffirming deep-seated Red Sox loyalty.

'Something happens when you're a Sox fan living here for a few decades. You slowly fall in love with the Mets,' the account read.

For many New Yorkers, the revelations landed like a slap in the face.

In a city where baseball allegiance is sacred and rivalry with Boston runs deeper than the Hudson River, praise for the Red Sox is viewed as nothing short of heresy. The team is the eternal nemesis of both the Yankees and the Mets, synonymous with decades of bitter competition, bruising World Series showdowns and the unforgettable curse-breaking 2004 comeback that still stings in the Bronx.

Online reaction was swift and merciless, with fans demanding explanations and questioning how the city's top official could once have publicly cheered for the very franchise New York loves to loathe.

What began as a harmless scroll through baseball history has now turned into a full-blown fan revolt, proving that in New York politics may divide, but baseball loyalty is personal.

Fans Unleash Fury Online

Social media erupted in a barrage of outrage, with fans piling on the newly sworn-in mayor. One furious user blasted: 'NY should be ashamed electing a Red Sox fan as their mayor,' while another comment from three years ago quipped in disbelief: 'Who the hell voted a Red Sox fan to be the nyc mayor?'

The backlash included calls for impeachment, with posts like 'Impeach' and 'Zohran what did you mean by this' racking up thousands of views.

Even casual observers joined the fray. 'My dude, what? Cmon, (you're) the mayor...' lamented one commenter, encapsulating the sense of betrayal. It's the kind of scandal that hits home in a city where sports allegiance is practically a religion, and crossing lines to Boston is unforgivable.

It’s been a privilege to watch this team. I’m a born and bred Red Sox fan. — Mayor Zohran Kwame Mamdani (@NYCMayor) November 2, 2015

Who the hell voted a Red Sox fan to be the nyc mayor? — proud beta lib (he/him) (@mrmartenz) January 1, 2022

Impeach. — Space Pirate (@as_per_ushe) January 2, 2026

The Tweets' Real Source

Dating back to November 2015, during the Mets' World Series run against the Kansas City Royals, the threads painted a picture of a conflicted fan. 'November the First. The New York @Mets in the #WorldSeries. Beautiful,' started one chain, before admitting the terror of being down 3-1.

But the bombshell came with the Red Sox reveal, followed by: 'There's a kindred. And this year, it was just so easy. This team! All the franchise has been through. It feels so familiar.' What fans didn't immediately realize was these weren't Mamdani's words at all.

The tweets originated from former Mayor Bill de Blasio, a known Sox supporter who held the office back then. When official accounts like @NYCMayor change hands, old posts remain, now stamped with the current occupant's name and bio – a quirky X feature that sparked this mix-up.

November the First. The New York @Mets in the #WorldSeries. Beautiful. — Mayor Zohran Kwame Mamdani (@NYCMayor) November 2, 2015

Confusion Reigns Amid Backlash

Despite the clarification, the damage was done. Mamdani, a progressive powerhouse focused on affordable housing and workers' rights, suddenly faced scrutiny over sports sins he didn't commit. Some defended him, with one fan pleading: 'Zohran I know you would never free your face from these tweets!'

The incident highlights the perils of digital inheritance in politics. In a city still buzzing from Mamdani's inauguration, this curveball has overshadowed policy talk, turning a harmless historical footnote into headline-grabbing controversy.

For now, the mayor's office remains silent, but with baseball season looming, New Yorkers won't forget this swing and miss anytime soon. In the cutthroat world of NYC politics and sports, loyalty is everything, and Boston love is a bridge too far.