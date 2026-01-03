It was meant to be a night of historic firsts: New York City welcoming its first Muslim and Asian American mayor in an abandoned subway station deep beneath City Hall. Yet, as Zohran Mamdani took his oath of office, the internet's gaze drifted from the politics to the pavement—specifically, to the leather-clad feet of his wife, Rama Duwaji.

What started as a fashion statement quickly spiralled into a digital culture war after the New York Post criticised her £467 ($630) boots, suggesting her appearance resembled that of a 'socialite' rather than a 'socialist'. The attack ignited a firestorm of hypocrisy accusations, which only intensified after it was revealed that the entire outfit was borrowed.

A 'Socialite vs Socialist' Row

The controversy ignited when the New York Post published a post criticising Duwaji's choice of footwear for the January 1 ceremony. The outlet focused on her edgy, pointy-toed boots, suggesting that her appearance resembled that of a 'socialite' rather than a 'socialist.'

Critics, including the account @CityDeskNYC, were quick to pounce. They argued that wearing expensive-looking designer gear contradicted Mamdani's democratic socialist platform, which is built on a working-class 'affordability agenda' and rent freezes.

Zohran Mamdani and wife Rama Duwaji dressed for inauguration by controversial ‘anti-Israel’ stylist Gabriella Karefa-Johnson https://t.co/S4gHHXb1dh pic.twitter.com/jjn2nTffEz — New York Post (@nypost) January 2, 2026

The item in question was a pair of Shelley Boots by the brand Miista. The black leather boots drew attention with their unique design—a chunky, sculpted heel and lacing that ran all the way up the back.

Zohran Mamdani's Wife Defended With Melania Trump Comparisons

The backlash, however, was far from one-sided. The New York Post's tweet, which racked up over 15 million views, was immediately met with a tidal wave of counter-criticism from social media users.

Defenders of Duwaji flooded the comments section with images of Melania Trump, highlighting the former First Lady's history of wearing astronomically priced designer outfits.

One tweet challenged the outlet to perform a similar 'outfit check' on Trump, while another user posted a photo of a high-priced Hervé Pierre gown she wore in 2017 to illustrate the double standard in scrutiny.

The Truth Behind the Boots Worn by Zohran Mamdani's Wife

Amidst the online furore, it emerged that the narrative of lavish spending was factually incorrect. Mamdani's senior advisor, Zara Rahim, had enlisted fashion editor-turned-stylist Gabriella Karefa-Johnson to curate Duwaji's look for her debut as the city's First Lady.

Karefa-Johnson took to her website, Brain Matter, to clear the air. She revealed that the entire ensemble was borrowed or rented, a common practice in celebrity and political circles that aligns with sustainable fashion. The controversial boots were on loan directly from Miista, while her vintage Balenciaga coat was borrowed from the Albright Fashion Library.

'I'm just going to have to get comfortable with the fact that people on the internet do not understand what being lent a sample that has been borrowed before and will be borrowed again means but, you know what, that's okay,' Karefa-Johnson wrote in her blog.

Why Zohran Mamdani's Wife Chose Borrowed Fashion

The stylist emphasized that the choice to rent and borrow was intentional, reflecting Duwaji's personal penchant for thrifting. By wearing archival earrings from New York Vintage and shorts from The Frankie Shop, the look was designed to be both stylish and conscious of consumption.

'I love that she's added a new chapter to garments that have already lived many lives — and that their next wearers will get to share in this piece of history,' Karefa-Johnson added.

Despite the noise surrounding her choice of footwear, the ceremony itself remained a sombre and significant affair. Duwaji stood by her husband, holding two Qurans—one belonging to Mamdani's grandfather and another from the Schomburg Centre in Harlem—as he began his term.

For the subsequent inauguration ceremony, she continued the theme of thoughtful fashion, wearing a brown coat by Palestinian-Lebanese designer Cynthia Merhej and another pair of boots.