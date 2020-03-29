The NBA is on an indefinite hiatus to help curb the spread of the novel coronavirus. It is also vigorously testing players, coaches, and staff. The league ordered everyone to stay in isolation to clear the league of the coronavirus as soon as possible. Unfortunately last night, a team owner, James Dolan of the New York Knicks, was confirmed positive for COVID-19.

The NBA has 15 confirmed cases so far, Dolan included. The first three, Rudy Gobert, Donovan Mitchell, and Christian Wood have already recovered and declared clear of the virus. Just when things were looking up, a team owner registered positive in the test.

According to CBS Sports, The team announced that Dolan is doing fine and is currently not experiencing any symptoms. While NBA players are world-class athletes in peak physical form, Dolan, presently serving as the Executive Chairman of the Madison Square Garden Group, is 64 years old.

A vast majority of the fatalities and severe cases affected by the coronavirus are senior citizens and people with pre-existing conditions.

Former MVP Kevin Durant is the biggest name in the NBA that's confirmed to have the virus. Other players chose to remain anonymous. Durant has already missed much of the season due to an Achilles tendon injury. He previously announced that he is not planning to return even if the games resume late into the (US) summer.

The injury happened in Game 5 of the 2019 NBA Finals, when he was still playing for the Golden State Warriors. He was traded to the Brooklyn Nets off season and started rehabilitation. He is one of the four Nets players confirmed to have the virus. The Nets is the team with the highest number of infected players.

NBA spokesperson Mike Bass issued a statement that due to the "super-spreader" nature of NBA teams, the league is trying its best to complete testing for the entire organisation. The lack of testing kits is delaying the process, but he claims that they are willing to wait and are not going to use their celebrity status to gain priority access to the much-needed kits.