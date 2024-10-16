The streets of New York City are facing a growing threat from a new wave of organised crime, with the notorious Venezuelan gang 'Tren de Aragua' now targeting the city. Authorities have reported that nearly two dozen migrant youths, some as young as 11 years old, are part of the gang, engaging in a range of violent crimes. These young offenders have escalated from petty theft, such as purse snatching, to more serious offences, including armed robberies. The brazen activities of these gang members are not only terrifying residents but also raising alarms about the lack of solid deterrents for youth crime.

A Graduation to Violence in High-Profile Areas

According to New York Police Department (NYPD) officials, these baby-faced criminals are targeting some of the city's most popular and tourist-heavy areas, such as Times Square and Central Park. "They committed the robberies in all the sexy places, in and around Central Park, in and around Times Square, in and around transit and targeting tourists," an NYPD official told The Post in a recent interview. The official noted that the gang had 'graduated' from petty crimes to more violent acts, using guns and knives in their robberies and moving in larger, more organised groups.

In a shocking revelation, Fox News reports that the gang has even been involved in shootouts, highlighting the alarming escalation of their criminal activities. The situation came to a head during the arrest of alleged gang member Bernardo Raúl Mata, who shot two police officers after they attempted to stop him for riding a motorcycle the wrong way on a one-way street. Mata later confessed that gang members are being instructed to shoot police officers as part of their initiation into the gang, according to law enforcement.

Infiltrating New York City Shelters

The rise of 'Tren de Aragua' in New York is linked to the influx of migrants entering the U.S. over recent years. Law enforcement sources suggest that gang members have been infiltrating the country since 2022, hiding among asylum seekers crossing the U.S.-Mexico border. Once in New York, they take advantage of their status as migrants to blend in with the population in city shelters.

One of the most disturbing revelations came from the confession of Bernardo Raúl Mata, who admitted that gang members have been smuggling firearms into the city's shelters through food delivery packages that go unscreened. Additionally, gang members have been provided with government-issued phones, which they use to communicate and coordinate their activities through a group chat named after the gang. The authorities now have evidence that these phones are being used to record and share their crimes, further emboldening their actions.

Lax Legislation Enabling Youth Crime

Assistant Chief Jason Savino of the NYPD's Detective Bureau believes the gang's rise is partly due to the state's lenient laws on juvenile crime. He recounted an incident in August when an 11-year-old boy, suspected of being part of 'Tren de Aragua', was arrested for robbery on the subway. Despite the seriousness of the crime, the boy was only issued a juvenile card before being released, raising concerns about the state's approach to dealing with underage offenders. "These youths are getting away with their crimes because of their age," Savino said, noting that the gang's activities are even being recorded and shared on social media.

Social Media: Fueling Criminal Activity

Social media plays a significant role in the rise of Tren de Aragua. Gang members boast about their crimes online and use platforms like Instagram to display their weapons. In one instance, a gang member posted a picture of a newly acquired gun with the caption, "It is what it is, and on the face, if possible." The post, filled with spelling mistakes and slang, clearly displayed the reckless behaviour and immaturity of these young offenders.

According to Assistant Chief Savino, this is the first time he has seen an organised group of about 20 individuals regularly posting on social media to flaunt their criminal activities. The gang's use of social media to promote its exploits only seems to be encouraging more violent behaviour among its members.

NYPD Under Siege: An Exhausted Force

The surge in crime by 'Tren de Aragua' comes at a time when the NYPD is already stretched thin. Assaults on officers have skyrocketed in recent years, with a 41% increase in 2024 compared to the previous year and a staggering 60% rise since 2019. According to data obtained by The Post, the current climate of disrespect towards law enforcement is fuelling this disturbing trend, with criminals increasingly feeling emboldened to attack officers without fear of significant consequences.

Police Benevolent Association President Patrick Hendry has voiced his concern about the lack of accountability for those who assault officers. Many criminals, he says, believe they will be released from jail within a day, and unfortunately, they are often correct. With cases of police assaults nearly doubling since the pandemic, law enforcement officials are calling for harsher penalties for attacking officers.

The Threat of 'Tren de Aragua': A Global Crime Syndicate

'Tren de Aragua' is not just a local gang but a transnational criminal organisation with over 5,000 members. Originating in Venezuela's Torocón prison, the gang expanded its influence across South America and now into the United States. The gang's criminal portfolio includes extortion, kidnapping, human trafficking, drug trafficking, and cybercrime. Led by Héctor Rustherford Guerrero Flores, also known as "Niño Guerrero," the gang has become one of the most dangerous and powerful criminal groups in the Americas.

As 'Tren de Aragua' continues to wreak havoc on the streets of New York, there is growing pressure on lawmakers and law enforcement to implement stricter measures to combat the gang's influence. With violent crime escalating and the gang's young members becoming more brazen in their attacks, New York must toughen up to prevent further chaos in its streets.