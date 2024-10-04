The Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) and Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas are facing significant backlash following statements about the agency's lack of funds to respond to the remainder of the Atlantic hurricane season. According to Mayorkas, FEMA "does not have the funds" to continue relief efforts. This statement has ignited criticism from prominent conservative figures, including Texas Governor Greg Abbott and billionaire Elon Musk.

FEMA Struggles to Cover Hurricane Relief Amid Criticism

During a press briefing on Air Force One, as the New York Post reported, Mayorkas admitted that FEMA is operating with limited funds as the Atlantic hurricane season continues. "We are meeting the immediate needs with the money that we have," he said, warning that FEMA does not have enough resources to cover the season's upcoming hurricanes. "FEMA does not have the funds to make it through the season and what is imminent," Mayorkas added.

Hurricane Helene, which devastated the southeastern United States, claimed the lives of at least 202 people and caused severe flooding across multiple states. This raised concerns about FEMA's ability to manage the rest of the hurricane season. The situation became even more contentious when it was revealed that $640.9 million of FEMA-administered funds had been allocated this year to assist state and local governments in dealing with the influx of migrants, rather than being used for disaster relief, according to the New York Post. In total, it has been reported that over $1 billion was spent since 2022 on the migrant crisis.

Critics Demand Prioritisation of American Citizens

This is easy. Mayorkas and FEMA — immediately stop spending money on illegal immigration resettlement and redirect those funds to areas hit by the hurricane. Put Americans first. pic.twitter.com/m8cIBhz32r — Greg Abbott (@GregAbbott_TX) October 3, 2024

Texas Governor Greg Abbott, a long-time critic of the Biden administration's immigration policies, was quick to voice his concerns. In a post on X (formerly Twitter), Abbott demanded that FEMA stop spending money on what he called "illegal immigration resettlement" and instead prioritise American citizens affected by natural disasters. "This is easy. Mayorkas and FEMA — immediately stop spending money on illegal immigration resettlement and redirect those funds to areas hit by the hurricane. Put Americans first," Abbott tweeted. His sentiments were echoed by Elon Musk, who responded with an emphatic "Yeah!"

Abbott's criticisms were supported by several conservative figures, who argued that the Biden administration had mismanaged resources by allocating funds for the migrant crisis while neglecting disaster-stricken Americans. According to Fox News, the $640.9 million allocated under FEMA's Shelter and Services Program was designed to support non-federal entities assisting migrants, not disaster relief efforts.

Federal Officials Respond to Republican Outrage

In response to the mounting backlash, the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) issued a statement to clarify the use of funds, noting that the Shelter and Services Program is a separate, appropriated grant program and not associated with FEMA's disaster relief budget. "These claims are completely false," a DHS spokesperson said in a statement to Fox News. The department stressed that the funds allocated for migrant assistance were specifically authorised by Congress in 2022 and could not legally be redirected to disaster relief.

Despite these clarifications, prominent Republicans continued to express outrage. Representative Jim Jordan (R-Ohio) accused the administration of abandoning hurricane victims in favour of migrants, stating, "The Biden-Harris administration took more than a billion tax dollars that had been allocated to FEMA for disaster relief and used it to house illegal aliens".

Other lawmakers, including Rep. Tim Burchett (R-Tennessee) and Rep. Eli Crane (R-Arizona), took to social media to denounce FEMA's priorities, with Burchett calling the situation "treasonous." Crane added, "The Biden-Harris FEMA spent over $1 BILLION on funding illegal aliens. America LAST".

Calls for Action and the Struggle for Resources

As the hurricane season progresses, the debate over FEMA's resource allocation is likely to intensify. President Joe Biden, addressing the matter during an operational briefing in North Carolina, acknowledged the significant financial challenges posed by Hurricane Helene. "It's going to cost billions of dollars to deal with this storm and all the communities affected. And Congress has an obligation to ensure the states have the resources they need," Biden said, according to Fox News.

While the Biden administration has secured $20 billion for FEMA's Disaster Relief Fund as part of a bipartisan deal, concerns about the long-term availability of funds remain. With Congress out of session until mid-November, any efforts to secure additional funding may be delayed, potentially complicating FEMA's ability to effectively manage future disasters.