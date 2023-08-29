A police investigation is currently being carried out regarding an incident that occurred outside of a nightclub in Newcastle City Centre.

During the incident, Newcastle Club captain Jamaal Lascelles and his group of friends were allegedly attacked.

According to witnesses, the captain's 19-year-old brother took an elbow to the head and another member of their crowd was left unconscious.

Another witness also reported that the attackers were a group of "six to eight" men.

Northumbria Police have reported that the "disorder" occurred at around 4 a.m. on Sunday 20 August on Westgate Road near Chinawhite nightclub.

Mobile phone footage that has circled social media platforms depicts the 29-year-old captain defending his brother by getting involved in the altercation.

The video shows a chaotic scene of punches and kicks flying between the groups until the commotion spills further onto the street.

A source report, regarding the incident which came after Newcastle's 1-0 defeat of Manchester City earlier that evening, states that Lascelles and his group were threatened with being shot before the fight escalated.

An onlooker said that a bottle of vodka was thrown towards the captain's group, which missed Lascelles' head narrowly.

It has also been reported that during the brawl, another person who was with Lascelles and his brother was knocked to the floor and later received hospital treatment after paramedics worked on him for 15 minutes outside.

Lascelles is said to have also been punched repeatedly from all angles, including the back of his head.

The Newcastle defender is video'd in this wearing a black T-shirt and green gilet.

The witness also declared that Lascelles managed to defend his brother by pushing one of the men to the floor, but his brother was still left "bleeding".

In the video, it is also seen that Lascelles is pleading with the man on the floor calmly, but he is blindsided and punched in the face. He responded by throwing a punch in the direction of the attacker.

No arrests have been made by the Northumbria Police Force.

A spokesperson from the force revealed: "Shortly after 4 a.m. on Sunday, August 20, we received a report of disorder involving a number of people on Westgate Road in Newcastle city centre... Officers attended; however, it is believed that those involved had already left the scene before they arrived."

Jamaal Lascelles has refused to comment on the incident.

Newcastle United have also declined to comment on the altercation, while Northumbria police continue to call on the public who were in the area to reveal any information.

The Northumbria Police spokesperson added: "Inquiries are ongoing and anyone with information should use the Tell Us Something page of our website or call 101, quoting NP-20230820-0227."

The altercation between the male groups has sparked questions amongst football fans as to whether Lascelle's career will be affected. The player, who has represented Newcastle 225 times has not yet appeared on the pitch this season.

Lascelles will be celebrating 10 years at Newcastle United next year, having joined in 2014.

Born in Nottingham, Lascelles moved from Nottingham Forest to Newcastle with his team-mate Karl Darlow for a combined fee of £7 million.

Lascelles plays as a centre-back for Newcastle United and was made captain by Rafael Benitez for the 2016-2017 season at just 23 years old.

Speaking of his loyalty to Newcastle United during a press conference last month, the captain and defender said: "I've been here for so long, and I have been through some difficult times at Newcastle, but to see the club in such a great position that they're in now and to be a part of that is just so exciting."

"I love every minute of being at Newcastle, since I've been here it's been fantastic. Obviously being the captain is such an honour for me," Lascelles concluded.