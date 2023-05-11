Cristiano Ronaldo's sister has reacted to rumours about not being on talking terms with her brother's partner, Georgina Rodriguez.

Ronaldo's older sister, Elma Aveiro, has broken her silence on reports suggesting she is in a fight with Rodriguez, who has been in a relationship with the former Manchester United star since 2016.

Ronaldo's sister doesn't care about rumours

Rubbishing those reports, Aveiro stated that she does not care much about the rumours about her and her family.

On Instagram, when Aveiro was asked if it was true that she was not in great terms with Ronaldo's live-in partner Rodriguez, the former responded by saying, "Do you think I'm worried about what people think, they are people who don't know anything, they wanted to know."

Ronaldo was previously in a relationship with Russian television personality Irina Shayk, to whom he was engaged as well. However, her relationship with the Portuguese footballer lasted for just five years. After the breakup, Ronaldo began dating Argentina-born Spanish influencer Rodriguez.

Rodriguez and Ronaldo have two biological kids. They first became parents to a girl in 2017. The couple expected a pair of twins in 2022, but the male twin died during childbirth while the female twin survived. Ronaldo, a father of five, also has a boy and a pair of twins whom Rodriguez is raising as her own.

Recently, there were rumours about a relationship crisis between Ronaldo and Rodriguez. The latter was supposedly not willing to relocate to Saudi Arabia after Ronaldo had signed a two-year deal with Saudi Pro League club Al-Nassr. Eventually, the couple proved the media reports wrong when they moved from the UK to Riyadh together when Ronaldo started a new stint at Al-Nassr earlier this year.

Ronaldo even posted a picture with Rodriguez with the caption, "So lucky to have you in my life," where he was seen warmly hugging his partner.

Ronaldo-Rodriguez not splitting up, confirms footballer's mother

Regardless, claims about relationship problems between Ronaldo and Rodriguez did not stop. Just last month, Portuguese media outlets alleged the former Manchester United superstar was "fed up" with his girlfriend and that they could be on the verge of splitting up.

Ronaldo's mother Dolores Aveiro has stepped up in support of the couple, branding the claims "lies" as she attended a shop opening in her native Madeira. The event was in the island capital Funchal.

"It's all lies. Every couple argues, but what's been written is a lie," Dolores told the press covering the event.

Meanwhile, Ronaldo's other sister Katia Aveiro recently visited the couple in the Saudi Arabian capital Riyadh. She shared pictures of her trip and with her brother on Instagram. Katia was also seen with Rodriguez and her brother's kids in one of the pictures in her Instagram story.

Katia also posed with the Al-Nassr superstar, captioning the photo: "One of my biggest misses." In another picture posted by Katia, Ronaldo was seen taking a selfie with his sister and brother-in-law.

In his last four league appearances for Al-Nassr, Ronaldo has scored just once. With four games remaining in the 2022-23 Saudi Pro League, Ronaldo's side is placed second in the table and are still five points behind leaders Al-Ittihad. In their last five games, Al-Nassr have managed just two victories.

In 16 matches in all competitions for the Riyadh-based club, Ronaldo has netted 12 goals and provided two assists. Even at 38, Ronaldo is going strong on the pitch and is one of the fittest players in the world. One of the main reasons behind that is the veteran forward's work ethic.

"He is an elite athlete. It's amazing how he concentrates and dedicates himself to his passion for football. There is no doubt that he trains more and better than I do. There is simply no comparison. He's a professional athlete. When it comes to fitness, Cristiano beats me with a stack of goals. Cristiano trains in the morning and again in the afternoon," Rodriguez said in an interview.