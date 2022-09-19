Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady is facing a lot of criticism over a brawl he started when his team played against the New Orleans Saints on Sunday. Brady clearly instigated the fight, but his teammate Mike Evans ended up getting ejected after stepping up to protect the quarterback.

Fight! The Bucs and Saints really hate each other. pic.twitter.com/C8YR9mqgGS — Clay Travis (@ClayTravis) September 18, 2022

Unfortunately, fans who watched the game were quick to say that the 45-year-old was already clearly fuming throughout the match. Naturally, there were assumptions that Brady was in a "toxic" state of mind as a result of the ongoing issues in his marriage with Brazilian supermodel Gisele Bundchen.

Tom Brady is toxic this year. That fight was all on him. Frustrated Tom is a toxic environment for everyone in the room. — HERBIE'S MOMMA! ⚡️💙🙏 Don't disrespect my child! (@RiversGirl17_) September 18, 2022

The Bucs did come out on top, but no one was interested in talking about the victory after videos of the brawl went viral. Brady was slammed by fans after he made a "gun gesture" aimed at the Saints bench.

Tom Brady instigating fights on the field but not participating??? Reallll team player I see — Blaiden Kirk (@blaiden) September 18, 2022

Tom Brady started that whole fight and then walked away when punches started flying — Milk Chocolate MAK (@NovusDivus) September 18, 2022

Marshon Lattimore confronted Brady, which led to a heated exchange that turned physical. Leonard Fournette and Evans joined the fight, with the latter shoving Lattimore to the ground. Both players were ejected, but Brady was able to continue after walking away from the fight.

His restraint did not go down well with observers, who blamed him for starting the altercation without suffering the consequences. Many felt that he let him teammates do the dirty work for him.

According to Marca, Brady's temper was already boiling even before the brawl started. He was seen yelling at his teammates and throwing a tablet to the ground. Again, his personal life was brought into the equation, although others believe that he was only determined to finally beat the Saints as a Tampa Bay player.

The quarterback only blamed emotions for the fight, and has refused to comment further. Earlier this week, it was reported that he missed another day of training even though he was not reported to be injured. Meanwhile, Gisele also missed a charity event in New York after being seen crying while on the phone.

Divorce speculations continue to swirl after the model left the conjugal home earlier this month to live separately from her husband.