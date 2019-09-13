American football quarterback Sam Darnold has recently been diagnosed with mononucleosis. The National Football League (NFL) star won't appear in the New York Jets' Monday game against Cleveland Browns. The Jets' quarterback will also miss their New England Patriots match on 22nd September, as a result of his recent medical reports.

Jets' coach Adam Gase, while speaking to reporters, said, "I don't want to put predictions on anything. I'm just glad we've got the bye week when we do." According to him, Darnold lost 5 pounds and is feeling extreme fatigue.

Mononucleosis, also known as the kissing disease, is an infectious ailment. This particular illness is often but not exclusively spread through kissing, hence its nickname. Other avenues also can lead to its spread such as contact with bodily fluids. Sharing utensils and drinks can also lead to kissing disease or mono.

The reason why Darnold got the kissing disease is yet to be known. As Forbes reports, the disease takes nearly four to six weeks before showing its symptoms. Sharing food or using the same towel with an infected person can also lead to infection.

Mono is caused by the Epstein-Barr Virus (EBV). Apart from that, other viruses can lead to such an ailment, such as cytomegalovirus (CMV).

One of the most common effects of mono includes extreme fatigue. As a result, Darnold can't perform his regular training. Thus, his chances of participating in the upcoming NFL games for the Jets are negative.

Some of the other common symptoms include sore throat, fever, body pain and headaches, swollen liver and lymph nodes, rashes, etc. The longevity of the symptoms depends on the severity of the disease. The maximum duration can be as long as six months.

To help Darnold completely recover, the Jets' medical team will keep him away from the pitch for at least two months. The only treatment available for the kissing disease is an adequate amount of rest, together with proper hydration and over-the-counter medicines. So, Jets fans have to wait for a while before catching their favourite star in action again.