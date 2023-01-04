The NFL and much of the sporting world are still reeling from the shocking incident involving Buffalo Bills player Damar Hamlin, who suffered a cardiac arrest on the field. He collapsed in the first quarter of the match against the Cincinnati Bengals on January 2, and remains in critical condition. Following the eye-opening tragedy, NFL superstar Tom Brady hinted that he might actually consider retiring sooner rather than later.

Hamlin's heart stopped on the field after making a hard tackle on Bengals player Tee Higgins. The game was stopped and paramedics had to rush to the field to revive him. Thankfully, emergency responders were able to restart Hamlin's heart. Nevertheless, he is not out of the woods yet and is still considered to be in a critical state.

It has long been known that Brady's ex-wife, Gisele Bundchen, had major concerns about the dangers of playing in the NFL. She had spoken about wanting Brady to think about staying healthy and injury-free in order to be present in the lives of their growing children. The couple has since divorced following the quarterback's decision to rejoin the Tampa Bay Buccaneers for another season.

However, Brady has now come out to acknowledge that he is well aware of the risks that he and other NFL players are facing. In a tweet following Hamlin's collapse, Brady said: "We're praying for Damar and his family this morning in Tampa. Moments like this put into perspective what it means to play this game we love. Thankful for our communities in Cincinnati and Buffalo for the overwhelming level of care and support I know they'll continue to provide."

Brady has always been vocal about how much he loves playing professional football. However, he appears to have had time to reflect on the risks involved.

Even at the age of 45, Brady believes that he is at the top of his game. He has been fortunate to escape major injuries in 23 seasons, but other players have not been as lucky.

Brady's "retirement hint" is a case of reading between the lines for now, and it remains to be seen what he will do once the season is over. He suffered a terrible start to the season which coincided with his divorce from Bundchen, but his performance has now started to peak.