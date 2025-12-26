US warplanes roared into action on Christmas Day, unleashing 'powerful and deadly' airstrikes on Islamic State militants in Sokoto State, northwest Nigeria.

President Donald Trump announced the strikes on Truth Social, calling the targets 'ISIS Terrorist Scum' and blaming them for attacks, mainly against Christians.

The operation, ordered by Trump, targeted known ISIS camps and killed several militants based on reliable intelligence. US Africa Command (AFRICOM) confirmed the strikes, which were carried out at Nigeria's request and represent a rapid increase in efforts against extremism in the country.

In his post, Trump warned that if attacks on Christians continued, there would be consequences, saying, 'there would be hell to pay—and tonight, there was.' US Secretary of Defence Pete Hegseth praised Nigeria's cooperation and suggested more operations could follow.

Nigeria's Response: Presenting a United Front Against Terror

On 26 December, Nigerian officials described the strikes as a 'joint operation' and credited shared intelligence for the accurate targeting of militants. The Ministry of Foreign Affairs released a statement confirming strong security ties with the US and stressed that the action was aimed at transnational threats, not specific religions.

Foreign Minister Yusuf Maitama Tuggar pointed out that armed groups threaten both Muslims and Christians, and said more joint strikes could happen.

Spokesperson Kimiebi Imomotimi Ebienfa said their main goals are to protect civilians and disrupt terrorist networks through diplomacy and intelligence sharing. Major General Samaila Uba confirmed that the federal government approved the US-backed mission.

He said the joint action showed Nigeria's commitment to working with international partners against ISIS affiliates, even as the government denies claims of targeted attacks on Christians. The strikes, though welcomed, also highlight the challenge of balancing national sovereignty with global anti-terror efforts.

The Trigger: Christmas Eve Mosque Attack

The US acted after a suicide bombing on Christmas Eve at a mosque in Maiduguri, northeastern Nigeria. The explosion at Al-Adum Juma'at Mosque in Gamboru market happened during evening prayers around 6:00 pm, killing at least five people and injuring 35 others.

Police found parts of a suicide vest, showing it was a planned attack by an unknown bomber. No group claimed responsibility, but authorities suspect Boko Haram or its ISIS-linked offshoot, Islamic State West Africa Province (ISWAP), which is known for similar attacks in Borno State.

The explosion has renewed fears in a city that had been mostly peaceful since a 2021 attack, during a 15-year insurgency that has killed over 40,000 people and displaced millions. Borno Governor Babagana Zulum called the attack 'barbaric' and called for increased security at places of worship.

Connecting the Dots: ISIS Influence in Nigeria

While the mosque attack targeted Muslims in the northeast, the US airstrikes targeted ISIS in the northwest, showing the group's wide reach.

Boko Haram's uprising in 2009 led to ISWAP joining ISIS in 2015, combining local issues with global terrorism. Recent attacks, such as the July 2024 wedding bombing, show the ongoing threat despite military progress. In the northwest, ISIS-Sahel takes advantage of weak borders, targeting communities and increasing religious tensions.

Trump's warnings last month about attacks on Christians led to this intervention and a more aggressive US policy in the Sahel. However, Nigeria maintains that violence affects all faiths and calls for broader solutions beyond military action.

Global Stakes: Is This a Turning Point?

This event marks a new phase in US-Nigeria relations and could encourage wider coalitions against ISIS in Africa.

As investigations into the mosque attack continue and security patrols increase, many are watching to see if these strikes will reduce violence or lead to more unrest. For Nigerians affected by the conflict, peace remains out of reach, but international support offers some hope.