Nikola Jokic's knee injury has sent shockwaves through the NBA, not only because of his absence on the court, but because it may quietly end his push for a fourth MVP award.

The Denver Nuggets confirmed that Jokic will miss several weeks after suffering a knee injury earlier this week. According to a discussion on Nikola Jokic knee injury implications from Yahoo Sports' Big Number podcast, the minimum recovery window is four weeks. That timeline already places pressure on Denver's season and Jokic's individual ambitions. Analysts Tom Haberstroh and Dan Devine explained how the injury reshapes both the MVP race and the Nuggets' playoff outlook in real time.

Nikola Jokic Injury Timeline Raises Immediate MVP Concerns

The most damaging impact of the injury lies in the NBA's 65 game eligibility rule for end of season awards. Jokic has appeared in 32 games so far, leaving little room for further absences. With 50 regular season games remaining, he must play in at least 33 more to qualify for MVP consideration.

However, the All Star break sits roughly 24 games away, and Denver does not expect Jokic back until close to that window. According to Nikola Jokic injury impact on Nuggets reported by Heavy, the team remains hopeful he returns before the break. Even with that optimism, the margin is slim, and his eligibility now hangs in the balance.

Jokic Was Leading the MVP Race Before Knee Setback

Before going down, Jokic was producing one of the most complete seasons of his career. He ranks fifth in the league in scoring at 29.9 points per game, while leading the NBA in rebounds at 12.2 and assists at 11.0. Those numbers had firmly positioned him as the front runner for MVP as the calendar turned.

Yahoo Sports noted that Jokic's statistical control of games separated him from the rest of the field. Now, availability has overtaken dominance as the defining factor in the MVP discussion.

Nuggets Face Steep Challenge Without Their Offensive Engine

Denver's focus has shifted quickly from awards to survival. The Nuggets sit third in the West, but only around five games separate them from the Play-In line, a margin that could shrink quickly if Jokic misses time.

Last season offers a warning sign. When Jokic sat out, Denver's offence often sputtered. In limited games without him, scoring dropped and the team struggled to find rhythm — a reminder of how central his passing and decision-making are to their success.

Jamal Murray And Supporting Cast Under Pressure

Jamal Murray now becomes the focal point of Denver's offence. His shot creation and leadership will dictate how competitive the Nuggets remain during Jokic's absence. Michael Porter Jr. also faces renewed scrutiny as trade speculation continues to circulate.

While Denver still has talent, Jokic's absence removes the system's anchor, placing greater strain on every possession.

League Wide Ripple Effects Extend Beyond Denver

Jokic's injury reshapes the MVP race overnight and reignites debate around the league's award eligibility rules. While designed to limit rest-related absences, injuries like this reveal the rule's rigid edge.

For the Nuggets, the priority remains Jokic's return before the postseason. Still, the regular season cost may already be settled, turning a dominant MVP run into a reminder of how quickly momentum can shift.