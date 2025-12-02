The Dallas Mavericks delivered one of their most impressive victories of the season on Monday night, defeating the Denver Nuggets 131–121 in a high-scoring battle. While Anthony Davis and Cooper Flagg continued their strong play, it was undrafted rookie Ryan Nembhard who emerged as the defining force.

His 28-point, 10-assist, zero-turnover performance was not only the best of his career — it may have been the most important showing by any Mavericks guard this season.

Slow Start Turns into a Stunning Turnaround

Dallas opened the night on its heels as Denver exploded to a 21–4 lead, fueled by Jamal Murray's early three-pointer and Nikola Jokic's interior scoring. Apart from two baskets from Anthony Davis, the Mavericks had no rhythm offensively and struggled to contain two-way Nuggets forward Spencer Jones, who scored 12 of Denver's first 21 points.

The Mavericks eventually steadied themselves behind Davis and rookie Cooper Flagg, who contributed a series of tough finishes to keep the game from spiraling. But it wasn't until head coach Jason Kidd leaned on his bench unit that the momentum truly shifted which began with Nembhard.

Nembhard Takes Control in the Second Quarter

Nembhard entered midway through the first half and almost immediately changed the complexion of the game. Composed and efficient, he scored 11 points in the second quarter alone while adding four assists.

His ability to navigate Denver's defense prevented the Mavericks from falling behind by 15 or more, keeping Dallas within striking distance.

As the half wound down, Dallas rode a combination of defensive stops and timely scoring to erase what had been a double-digit deficit. Nembhard capped the surge with a mid-range jumper, giving the Mavericks a surprising one-point lead at halftime.

Third-Quarter Shootout Highlights Nembhard's Maturity

The third quarter began sloppily for both teams, but Nembhard once again provided reliability. After Denver reclaimed a small lead, he hit a jumper and a three-pointer to tie the game.

Denver repeatedly found success with backdoor cuts and slipped screens for easy layups, but Nembhard refused to let the momentum shift completely, trading baskets with Spencer Jones in a highly competitive stretch.

The highlight came when Nembhard and Flagg connected on an alley-oop that pushed the Mavericks ahead 98–96. Although Denver would enter the fourth quarter up 104–102, Dallas had firmly established confidence largely due to Nembhard's steady playmaking.

Dallas Closes Strong Behind Davis and Flagg

Anthony Davis started the fourth quarter aggressively, scoring across all levels and helping Dallas reclaim the lead. Cooper Flagg provided critical late-game poise, breaking a long scoring drought with a floater and then adding a transition layup that stretched the lead to seven.

Davis punctuated the run with a put-back dunk that restored a double-digit margin.

Nembhard's Rise Puts Pressure on the Front Office

The Canadian guard's 28 points on highly efficient shooting, paired with 10 assists and zero turnovers, made him the standout performer in a game filled with stars — including Jokic, who recorded a 29-20-13 triple-double.

Nembhard is forcing a difficult decision for the Mavericks, as his two-way contract limits him to 50 active games. With his recent play and D'Angelo Russell slipping out of the rotation, Dallas may soon need to commit to the rookie long-term.

For now, though, one thing is clear: the Mavericks have found their point guard of the future.