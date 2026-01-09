Nintendo is subtly encouraging fans to open their purses once again with the debut of fresh Joy-Con shades. While these vibrant controllers offer a simple way to customise the Switch's look, they also highlight a clever strategy to boost hardware sales late in the console's life. It appears the gaming giant is mastering the art of tempting loyal players solely through aesthetic upgrades.

Nintendo has shared the first alternative designs for the Switch 2 Joy-Cons, featuring a pair of pastel shades that focus on a more muted, chill aesthetic. These official additions to the line-up are called Light Purple and Light Green. The fresh controllers are set to hit shelves on 12 February, arriving at the same time as the debut of Mario Tennis Fever.

'The first new colored Joy-Con 2 controllers—Light Purple and Light Green—also arrive Feb 12,' Nintendo of America shared on its official X profile, providing a preorder shortcut for the latest additions.

Gamers keen to give their system a makeover do not have to wait for the official debut. Nintendo has already enabled preorders for these latest Joy-Cons at $99.99 (£74.99), the same price as the standard Light Blue and Light Red versions in the US.

The Rising Cost of Play

In August 2025, Nintendo bumped the price of a Joy-Con pair to $100 (£74.44), up from $94.99 (£70.72). Even though the Switch 2 itself was kept at its original price, the company applied significant increases to its older hardware. The standard Nintendo Switch is now $339.99 (£253.11) rather than $299.99 (£223.33), while the OLED version jumped to $399.99 (£297.77) from $349.99 (£260.55), and the Switch Lite rose to $229.99 (£171.22) from $199.99 (£148.88).

Nintendo has yet to offer an official reason for the recent jump in costs. However, according to IGN, industry experts believe the higher figures are due to US tariffs on imports from China, Japan, and Vietnam—countries that account for a major share of Nintendo's production.

The upgraded Joy-Cons feature motion-sensing tech and HD rumble, along with fresh capabilities tailored to the Switch 2's specific framework. These additions include a dedicated 'C' button for rapid GameChat entry and mouse-inspired inputs, both of which are available in supported titles.

Every Joy-Con 2 package includes a left and a right unit, along with matching straps, enabling gamers to dive into local multiplayer immediately. By introducing these pastel shades, Nintendo provides a new method for fans to personalise their Switch 2 look, albeit at a higher cost. Furthermore, the company clarified that these controllers are strictly compatible only with the Nintendo Switch 2 console.

Strategic Shifts for the Switch 2 Era

These pastel additions represent more than just a visual update; they signify Nintendo's pivot toward a higher-margin hardware strategy. By locking these advanced controllers to the Switch 2 ecosystem and maintaining a premium price, the company is effectively monetising its most dedicated fanbase.

While the aesthetic appeal of Light Purple and Light Green is undeniable, the underlying cost increases across the entire lineup suggest a firmer financial stance. For players, the choice now balances the desire for a personalised, modern setup against the reality of a significantly more expensive Nintendo hobby.