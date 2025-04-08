Are you eagerly anticipating the arrival of the Nintendo Switch 2?

If you're considering purchasing it from the United States, you might want to brace yourself. Early adopters looking to import the console could face longer wait times and a heftier price tag than initially expected.

US Buyers Of Nintendo Switch 2 Face Price Hikes And Delays

The recent tax war initiated by US President Donald Trump has delayed the initial ordering phase for the Nintendo Switch 2 in the United States. Nintendo presented its next-generation portable gaming device, the Switch 2, on 2 April.

'Nintendo Switch 2 will be available for pre-order in North America from participating retailers beginning on 9 April 2025,' Nintendo announced in last week's blog post. However, due to these recently enacted import duties, the Japanese video game company has stated that the pre-order launch in the US will be pushed back, with the new date yet to be announced.

24% tariff on Japan. I was joking but was accidentally correct. The Switch 2 is going to be hilariously priced. https://t.co/RRI2C0Jlq3 pic.twitter.com/jTVg1vo8tg — Not YDG🦁 (@notwhydeegee2) April 2, 2025

According to Nintendo's formal announcement, as reported by Business Standard, this delay is needed so the company can 'assess the potential impact of tariffs and evolving market conditions.'

Understanding The Global Tariff Conflict

Trump recently declared a national economic emergency. To address this situation, Trump announced an increase in import taxes of around 10 percent, which affected numerous nations. Even greater rates were applied to 60 countries considered the 'worst offenders.'

Trump has imposed import taxes of 26 percent on goods from India and 24 percent on products from Japan.

The Impact On Nintendo

Since Nintendo is a Japanese corporation, this recent development is expected to influence both the creation and the cost of their new device. According to Reuters, Japanese Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba has indicated that the Japanese government will continue to pursue discussions with the US regarding tariff reductions while acknowledging that achieving immediate results is unlikely.

Hypothetical Scenario:



1) Nintendo raises the price of Switch 2 hardware by $50 due to the severity of the tariffs

2) Nintendo agrees to cap software prices at $69.99



How would you feel? pic.twitter.com/oQ5DiLEGKt — Stealth (@Stealth40k) April 4, 2025

Adding to the complexity, import taxes on Vietnam and Cambodia are significantly high, at 46 percent and 49 percent, respectively. This is particularly important because following Trump's initial time in office, Nintendo began moving its production away from China, and currently, Vietnam and Cambodia are their primary manufacturing locations.

Consequently, the price of the Nintendo Switch 2, which was initially set at £347.51 ($449), has the potential to rise.

Potential Price Hike For Nintendo Switch 2 In The US

Based on a Times of India report referencing The Verge, the newly imposed tariffs average approximately 40 percent, suggesting that the cost of the Nintendo Switch 2 could see an additional increase of around £139.31 ($180), potentially bringing the total price to £487.60 ($630) in the United States.

While presenting these numbers, the Times of India report also pointed out that the potential price increases will likely be lower. This is because tariffs are reportedly calculated based on a product's declared import value rather than its final selling price to consumers.

Nintendo went live today to show off their Switch 2 games



The comments were flooded the entire time with 'DROP THE PRICE' pic.twitter.com/kKAWLfrW2w — Culture Crave 🍿 (@CultureCrave) April 4, 2025

While the precise declared import value of the Switch 2 is currently unknown, the Financial Times reports that shipments from Vietnam listed it at £261.60 ($338). Applying a 40 percent tariff to this value would add approximately £104.48 ($135) to the cost, potentially leading to a final retail price of around $584 for consumers in the US.