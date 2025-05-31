Just weeks after the United States and China struck what the White House hailed as a historic trade agreement, Donald Trump has reignited tensions — this time accusing Beijing of 'totally' violating the deal. His public outburst, delivered via Truth Social, threatens to unravel the fragile truce and plunge the world's two largest economies back into uncertainty.

Trump Claims China 'Totally Violated' the Agreement

On Friday 30 May 2025, Trump took to his social media platform to lash out at China, alleging that the country had breached the trade pact signed earlier in the month. The deal, announced on 12 May, was expected to unlock new market access for American exports and ease mounting economic pressure on both sides.

In his post, Trump claimed that harsh tariffs had pushed China's economy to the brink, leading to factory closures and domestic unrest. He said a swift agreement was made to stabilise the situation — and initially, it seemed to work.

'Because of this deal, everything quickly stabilised and China got back to business as usual. Everybody was happy! That is the good news!!!' Trump wrote. 'The bad news is that China, perhaps not surprisingly to some, HAS TOTALLY VIOLATED ITS AGREEMENT WITH US. So much for being Mr. NICE GUY!'

US Officials Sound the Alarm

Following Trump's remarks, US Trade Representative Secretary Jamieson Greer confirmed that talks with Beijing had hit a wall. Speaking to The Guardian, he said the administration was 'very concerned' about China's non-compliance.

'We've done what we said we'd do, and we've given China the space to do the right thing. But they're not moving,' Greer said. 'This is unacceptable and will need to be addressed.'

What Violation Is China Accused Of?

While Trump didn't specify what terms China allegedly broke, one US official told The Guardian the dispute may be over delayed export licences for critical rare minerals — a sticking point in previous negotiations. Greer also pointed to China's failure to resume mineral flows as required under the Geneva agreement.

The 2025 agreement had outlined tariff reductions: duties on US goods to fall to 30%, and on Chinese goods to 10%. A 90-day suspension of triple-digit tariffs was also implemented. Despite this framework, the trust behind it now appears shaky.

More Trade Trouble Ahead?

The White House has yet to signal whether fresh negotiations will take place or if further penalties are being considered. For now, the tariff freeze remains in effect — but Trump's post has cast serious doubt over the deal's durability.

With China silent on the accusations and US officials scrambling for clarity, the so-called 'TACO trade' (Tariff Agreement for Commercial Operations) may already be heading for collapse.