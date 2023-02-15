North Koreans are reportedly being asked to change the names of their daughters if they have the same names as Kim Jong-Un's daughter, Ju-ae.

According to a report by Radio Free Asia, the country's Ministry of Safety is summoning all the individuals named "Juae" or "Ju-ae" and asking them to change their names.

The Pyongsong City Security Department has asked all such women to change their names within one week. Ju-ae is said to be around 10 years old and is increasingly seen at public events with her father, Kim Jong Un.

Ju-ae was also seen at the celebrations of the 75th founding anniversary of the Korean People's Army last Wednesday. She often accompanies her father on military inspections and state banquets, according to The Independent.

Some reports claim that this could be a sign that the dictator may have chosen his daughter as his successor. However, all these reports are mere speculations.

This is not the first time that the North Korean government has issued such a diktat.

Last December, local media reports claimed that North Korean parents are being asked to give their children patriotic names which translate to words such as "bomb," "gun," and "satellite."

North Korean dictator Kim Jong-Un had called names like "A Ri (loved one) and Su Mi (super beauty) "soft" and "anti-socialist," as they do not end in consonants.

The government even threatened to slap people with fines if they did not comply with these instructions. The parents are being asked to give "revolutionary" names to their children.

The officials also made it clear that the names should not be similar to those in South Korea, which are "a copy of the decadent Western Yankee culture." People were asked to avoid using a mixture of names from neighbouring countries.

North Korea is a highly centralised, one-party totalitarian dictatorship. It has been ruled by one family for decades. Three generations of the Kim family have ruled the country with absolute power, making it one of the world's most repressive states.

The government has absolute control over its citizens' lives, and people have no freedom of expression, assembly, association, or religion.