Remarks from Donald Trump's nominee for US ambassador to Iceland have triggered criticism from Icelandic officials and prompted online petitions. Billy Long, a former Republican congressman, drew backlash after joking that Iceland should become the "52nd state of the United States".

A joke that struck a nerve

The scandal began when Long, a former US congressman and part of the Trump ally group, privately joked that Iceland would become the 52nd state of the US, with him as its governor.

The remark was apparently intended as a joke, among other jabs at the Greenland position. However, Icelanders did not take that lightly.

The story spread with growing anxiety in Iceland, a nation that has made much effort to protect its sovereignty and independence since severing its connection with Denmark in 1944.

The US embassy has been contacted by the foreign ministry of the country to verify the truth of the report, which shows its concern about the effects of such comments. Icelanders view their country as a proud and independent country in the North Atlantic that is vulnerable to any tinge of infiltration and lack of respect by the larger countries.

Public outcry and petition against Long's nomination

Icelanders responded very quickly and heatedly. An online petition was created and got more than 3,200 signatures within several hours. Signatories had urged the foreign minister to refute the nomination of Long on the grounds that offensive comments, regardless of whether they are a joke or not, are unacceptable and do not foster the spirit of mutual respect without which international relations cannot exist.

'These words, spoken by Billy Long, whom Donald Trump has nominated as ambassador to Iceland, may have been said in jest. Still, they are offensive to Iceland and the Icelandic people, who have had to fight for their freedom and have always been a friend to the United States,' the online petition reads.

The joke was indicative of ignorance and disrespect towards the history of Iceland and its sovereignty, according to critics. They observed that Iceland has not been subject to outside oppression and control and has stood its own, despite the geopolitical challenges of a complex Arctic and climate change.

The petition recalled that the Icelanders had always supported their freedom and had been long-time allies of the US under NATO and other relationships.

Billy Long issued an apology

Billy Long also issued a statement to Arctic Today, a local news agency, after the commotion. He said that they were spoken in an informal environment with friends, and 'this was a joke.'

'There was nothing serious about that, I was with some people, who I hadn't met for three years, and they were kidding about Jeff Landry being governor of Greenland and they started joking about me and if anyone took offense to it, then I apologize,' Long said in a statement.

Long said he was not trying to disrespect anyone. He reiterated that he was not serious about what he said and wanted to have a good relationship with Iceland.

However, the damage had been carried out, and the fact that the Icelanders doubted that such a lightly said statement was appropriate in a tense geopolitical situation.

Reykjavik politically responded and took action

The Icelandic politicians got their ears open, and they began to take action. An MP of the centrist Liberal Reform Party, which is a part of the ruling coalition, Sigmar Gudmundsson, was extremely concerned.

He described the joke as 'not that funny' considering the tensions that are growing over Greenland, where the U.S and NATO are putting more military emphasis on the Island.

Gudmundsson cautioned that in the case of a small nation like Iceland, such statements cannot be swept away.

'We must realise that all the security arguments that the Americans cite regarding Greenland also apply to Iceland,' Gudmundsson said. 'This is about the location of these two islands,' he added.

They present an even bigger issue: the perceived disrespect by the strong powers to the sovereignty of weaker countries.

This, he pointed out, applies the same security interests that motivate US interest in Greenland to Iceland as well and that the statements might be interpreted as an act of belittling the Icelandic strategic importance.

He encouraged Iceland to remain vigilant and aggressive on matters to do with its security interests, especially as the Arctic geopolitics becomes increasingly complex.