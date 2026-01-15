US President Donald Trump has reiterated his desire to acquire Greenland, reviving a controversial idea that first surfaced during his presidency in 2019.

Trump has repeatedly spoken of acquiring the vast Arctic island, a semi-autonomous Danish territory, arguing that it is vital to American security.

His new remarks, made in Washington and on social media, have triggered diplomatic uproar across Europe. What was once dismissed as a political curiosity is now treated as a serious strategic question, raising concerns inside NATO about how far Trump is prepared to go.

Why Donald Trump Is So Obsessed With Greenland

Trump's interest in Greenland is not driven by its small economy or population of about 56,000. Analysts and officials point instead to a mix of security, resources, and symbolism, as reported by Euro News. These factors help explain why Greenland has become such a persistent focus for Trump.

Arctic Security and Military Positioning

Greenland sits between North America and Europe, giving it major strategic importance in the Arctic. The island already hosts the US-run Pituffik Space Base, which plays a key role in missile warning and space surveillance. Trump has framed Greenland as essential to keeping rival powers at a distance.

'If we don't do it, Russia or China will take over Greenland,' Trump said, adding that the US would not accept either as a neighbour. He has also claimed the region is crowded with Russian and Chinese vessels, though allies dispute this.

Existing agreements already allow the US to expand its military presence without changing sovereignty.

Rare Earth Minerals and Supply Chains

Greenland's mineral wealth is another major factor. Research by the Geological Survey of Denmark and Greenland shows the island contains 25 of the 34 materials the European Commission classifies as critical raw minerals. The US Geological Survey estimates that there are around 1.5 million tonnes of mineable rare-earth reserves.

This matters because China dominates global rare-earth production, accounting for about 70% of global extraction in 2024. While Trump has downplayed the importance of minerals in public, the issue of supply security remains central to US strategic thinking.

Oil, Gas and Long-Term Energy Potential

Greenland may also hold large oil and gas reserves. Legacy US Geological Survey estimates suggest up to 17.5 billion barrels of oil and 148 trillion cubic feet of natural gas offshore. Although Greenland imposed a moratorium on new oil exploration in 2021, warming temperatures could make future access easier.

A study by the American Action Forum estimates the total geological value of known resources could exceed $4 trillion (£2.98 trillion), though far less is currently extractable.

Ownership, Control, and Symbolism

Trump has made clear that ownership itself matters to him. He told The New York Times that control of Greenland is 'psychologically needed for success.' He added that ownership offers advantages that agreements cannot.

This reflects a preference for direct control rather than shared arrangements, echoing historic US territorial purchases.

Is Trump Serious About Acquiring Greenland?

The recent statements suggest Trump wants to be taken seriously. 'We are going to do something on Greenland, whether they like it or not,' he said on Friday, later adding, 'One way or the other, we're gonna have Greenland.' Analysts say such language raises expectations and political risk if nothing happens.

Some Republicans argue that Trump is testing limits or applying pressure. Senator Kevin Cramer said critics were deliberately being drawn in. Others see fewer constraints in Trump's second term. Meanwhile, public opinion in the US remains strongly opposed to the use of force.

Greenland Chooses Denmark Instead

Greenland's leaders have outright rejected Trump's push. Prime Minister Jens-Frederik Nielsen said in Copenhagen, 'If we have to choose between the United States and Denmark here and now, we choose Denmark.' He stressed that Greenland does not want to be owned, governed by, or part of the US.

Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen called US pressure 'completely unacceptable' and warned it could damage the trans-Atlantic alliance. Polling supports Greenland's stance, with 85% opposing a move away from Denmark.

For Greenland, autonomy, NATO-based security, and steady financial support remain more convincing than Trump's vision.