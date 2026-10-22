Dylan Sprouse says his twin brother Cole ended their phone call after he sent him a photograph connected to an unexpected discovery about their family history.

Recounting the exchange on his Wildmen podcast, Dylan attributed a blunt response to his brother: 'Not looking at that.' Dylan described Cole's reaction as: 'Closed it. Hung up on me.' The conversation is Dylan's account, rather than an exchange Cole has independently confirmed.

The anecdote accompanied Dylan's provocative description of the brothers as 'children of incest.' His explanation concerned family lines connected through marriage in the 1800s, rather than a claim that their parents were immediate relatives.

The Photo Behind the Phone Call

Dylan discussed the discovery during the 20 October episode of Wildmen, which he hosts with Brendan Columbus. The episode's official listing places the discussion within the programme's irreverent format, promising unusual tangents and jokes about ancestry.

The 34-year-old actor said researching his ancestry had connected him with relatives he had never met. He described his father's side of the family as fragmented and explained that conversations with newly identified relatives helped him compare different accounts of their history.

According to Dylan, he contacted Cole after finding something he considered surprising and shared a picture during their exchange. The photograph's contents have not been independently verified in the sources reviewed. It should therefore be described as an image linked to Dylan's discovery, rather than conclusive evidence of the relationship he suggested.

Similarly, his description of Cole hanging up does not establish why Cole ended the conversation or what he thought of the underlying research.

A Family Connection Dating Back Generations

Dylan said ancestors on both sides of the family lived in California during the Gold Rush. He described the two family lines as joining through marriage in the late 1800s, separating into different branches and eventually coming together again through his parents.

He also recalled discovering twins on his father's side after previously associating the family's history of twins with his mother's relatives. Dylan said there had been seven sets of twins across four generations.

Those details explain the route by which he arrived at his attention-grabbing description. They do not establish the precise degree of biological relationship between his parents.

A family-tree connection also requires more detail than a shared marriage somewhere in earlier generations to establish exactly how two descendants are related. The material reviewed does not provide a documented genealogy tracing that relationship.

Cole Calls Out the Headline

Cole subsequently addressed the coverage on Instagram Stories, sharing a headline about Dylan's remark.

'No media training on earth can prep you to read this clickbait headline at 10am,' he wrote. His response targeted the presentation of the story; it did not independently authenticate Dylan's account of their private phone call.

The episode listing itself uses the provocative ancestry claim as its title, complete with question marks. Its promotional description also advertises 'fabricated anecdotes,' reinforcing the show's comedic framing without establishing that this particular story was invented.

For readers, the distinction remains straightforward: Dylan has publicly told a story about ancestry research and his brother's reaction. Cole has publicly criticised a headline. The exact family relationship and the significance of the photograph remain unverified.