Dylan Sprouse is winning praise as the 'ultimate postpartum husband' after loudly cheering on his wife Barbara Palvin at the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show, just six weeks after she gave birth to their first child, Sylvie.

Sprouse took a front-row seat as Palvin made her return to the Victoria's Secret runway in Los Angeles on 18 October, marking her sixth appearance at the fashion show.

Fans have shared clips of the couple's moments together at the 2026 runway show, highlighting the actor's visible support for his wife.

Dylan Sprouse's Front-Row Support Steals the Spotlight

Sprouse made sure his wife knew he was in her corner as she walked the Victoria's Secret runway. The actor was spotted cheering for Palvin, who also appeared to point towards him during the show.

Their interaction quickly caught the attention of social media users, with one Threads post describing Sprouse as cheering for Palvin like he was 'the president of her fan club.'

The same post added, 'Being loved loudly looks a lot like this.'

The reactions continued, with one post declaring, 'May everyone find their #DylanSprouse,' followed by the label 'ultimate postpartum husband.'

Another user shared, 'my favourite moment of the vs show is THEM.'

Fans had plenty to gush about, with Sprouse enthusiastically cheering on Palvin as she returned to the runway after welcoming their daughter, Sylvie.

Barbara Palvin's Six-Weeks-Postpartum Runway Comeback

Palvin made her sixth Victoria's Secret Fashion Show appearance, having first walked for the brand in 2012. She walked in a sheer pale-pink ensemble with matching lingerie and gold hoop earrings.

The Hungarian model welcomed Sylvie with Sprouse in September, making her return to the runway just six weeks after giving birth.

Her return marked a career milestone as she resumed modelling while adjusting to life as a new mother.

New Dad Dylan Sprouse on Sleepless Nights and 'Super Mom' Barbara

Speaking to E! News at the fashion show, Sprouse admitted that fatherhood had left him more exhausted than ever, while marvelling at his wife's ability to balance life with a newborn and her modelling career.

'I don't know where she finds the energy,' he said.

'I'm a tired guy all the time, and obviously having a newborn makes you more tired. Barbara's just up and in super mom mode, and now she's walking the show. I'm like, "Where does it come from?"'

The actor, who rose to fame alongside his twin brother Cole Sprouse on The Suite Life of Zack & Cody, also shared an update about his daughter.

He revealed that Sylvie was beginning to recognise faces as her eyesight developed and had already started smiling and laughing at his jokes.

'She's smiling and laughing at my jokes, which is all a dad can really dream of,' he said.

Sprouse and Palvin married in Hungary in July 2023 after dating since 2018.

Their appearance at the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show came as they navigate the early weeks of parenthood, with Sprouse visibly supporting Palvin as she resumed her modelling career.

For fans commenting online, Palvin's runway return was significant in its own right. Many said seeing her husband cheering her on added to the impact of the moment.