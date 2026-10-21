Dylan Sprouse has claimed that he and his twin brother Cole are 'children of incest' after an ancestry search led him to a family connection dating back to marriages in California in the late 1800s.

The 34-year-old actor made the revelation on the 20 October episode of the Wildmen Podcast, saying the family lines later diverged before his parents connected them again. He said he was particularly surprised to discover that twins appeared on both sides of the family, prompting him to question whether the tangled family tree could help explain why he and Cole were born identical twins.

Dylan Sprouse's Shocking Family Discovery

Dylan said he began investigating his ancestry after speaking to relatives from his father's side, which he described as 'pretty fractured'.

'The families married in California in the late 1800s. And then they diverged. And then they married again with my mom and my dad,' he said.

He initially believed the family's history of twins came from his mother's side. Dylan said there were seven sets of twins across four generations on that side.

'The reason we have a lot of twins is because it's the same family,' he joked.

However, he became more suspicious after discovering that his father's uncles were also identical twins. He said the discovery made him suspicious about how the two sides of his family were connected.

Dylan eventually characterised the discovery by saying: 'Long story short, Cole and I are children of incest.'

The remark was made in a humorous context and reflects Dylan's interpretation of the family tree. It does not independently establish that his parents were related through incest.

Cole Sprouse's Reaction

Dylan said he immediately called Cole after discovering the family connection and sent him a picture of the family tree.

Cole apparently wanted no part of it.

'Not looking at that,' Dylan recalled his brother saying before closing the image and hanging up.

Dylan also joked about possible physical effects of the family history, saying he did not have 'webbed toes'. He then continued linking the complicated ancestry to the brothers' status as identical twins.

The brothers rose to fame as child stars on Disney Channel's The Suite Life of Zack & Cody and later appeared together in The Suite Life on Deck.

The Twin Mystery Behind Dylan's Claim

Dylan also described a bizarre story involving an aunt who he said was one of a pair of twins and had 'eaten' her sibling in the womb. He claimed that when a cyst on her shoulder was later opened, it contained hair and teeth.

Dylan did not provide medical records or a confirmed diagnosis for the story during the podcast, so the account remains his recollection rather than an independently verified medical history.

The story formed part of Dylan's explanation for why twins appear repeatedly throughout his family tree. He suggested that the overlapping maternal and paternal branches could help explain why he and Cole were born twins.

However, his comments do not establish that intermarriage caused the brothers to become identical twins. Medical sources say most cases of identical twinning are not known to be caused by genetic factors, although researchers have reported families with unusually high numbers of identical twins.

Dylan's account provides the family-tree context behind his theory, but it does not scientifically establish that the family connection explains why he and Cole are identical twins.