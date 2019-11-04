Serbian tennis star Novak Djokovic surpassed rivals Rafael Nadal and Roger Federer as the "King of Big Titles" after winning the Paris Masters.

Heading to the Paris Masters, all three tennis superstars were on a three-way tie at 54 titles each. In the finals of the event, Djokovic dominated Canadian Denis Shapovalov 6-3, 6-4 after Rafael Nadal pulled out of the semifinals due to injury.

Overall, Djokovic has now accumulated 55 Big Titles in his career. A huge bulk came from ATP Masters 1000 titles at 34 out of the 55. The haul includes 16 Grand Slams and 5 Nitto ATP Final Titles.

Roger Federer has the most Grand Slams with 20 on his resume, while his ATP Masters 1000 Title haul goes up to 28. The Swiss star has accumulated six Nitto ATP Finals Titles.

Rafael Nadal, also tied with Federer at 54, has 19 grand slams, 35 ATP Masters Titles and no Nitto Finals Titles to boast.

Despite pulling out of the Paris Masters, Rafael Nadal returns to the World No. 1 position for the eight-time in his career.

Djokovic will now be aiming to end the year with a bang by reclaiming the No. 1 ranking. to do this, he needs to win the ATP Tour Finals in London and Nadal must finish no higher than the semis.

This is easier said than done. In an interview shared by Sport 24, Djokovic said that he is up for the challenge but admitted that Nadal would be a tough player to contend with in London.

"But it's extremely difficult task considering who my opponents are going to be," said Djokovic. "You're playing top-10 player every single match. So that's a big task on my end that I have to focus on.

Djokovic, 32, is the youngest in the three-way rivalry with Nadal, 33, and Federer, 38. For years, the three players have switched places at the World No. 1 ranking with only Andy Murray squeaking in the position for 41 weeks back in 2016.

Closing in on Nadal and Federer on Grand Slam victories, Djokovic hopes that his body would allow him to play longer to contest their records.

"I would like to play tennis for a long time. I don't know how long that is going to be, but I wish to really play pretty long," he said. "So hopefully you'll be seeing me around for many more years."

The ATP Tour Finals will be held from Nov. 10-18.