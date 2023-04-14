Italy's Lorenzo Musetti has "fulfilled his dream" by beating Novak Djokovic in their latest meeting at the Monte-Carlo Masters.

Djokovic, a 22-time Grand Slam champion, was left stunned by 21-year-old Musetti, who secured a three-set victory over the Serbian player and reached his second ATP Masters 1000 quarter-final.

Djokovic ended the 2022 season by winning the ATP World Tour Finals, which marked his 91st singles ATP title. When the World No. 1 ATP player kickstarted 2023, he picked up his from where he had left off as he went on to win two tournaments in January: Adelaide International and the Australian Open.

Djokovic's downfall this year?

With his triumph in the Melbourne Grand Slam, Djokovic equalled Rafael Nadal in the list of most major titles – 22, but he surpassed the Spanish legend in the list of most ATP titles. Nadal has won 92 ATP singles titles, one less than Djokovic.

As he aimed to continue his fine form, Djokovic dropped a set just once in the first three rounds at the ATP 500 Dubai Championships. He reached the semi-finals, where he faced off against Daniil Medvedev on the back of an incredible 20-match winning streak.

Denying Djokovic a third consecutive title this year, Medvedev thrashed his legendary opponent in straight sets 6-4, 6-4, which also marked Djokovic's first loss since November 2022.

Ahead of the Monte-Carlo tournament, Djokovic regained his ATP No. 1 rank. While he would have hoped to bounce back, little did he know that he would face a 16th-seeded player who would stun him on the court.

Moreover, Monte-Carlo has never been Djokovic's tournament as the Serbian has won the clay-court tournament just twice, with his last title coming in 2015.

After receiving a bye in the first round at 2023 Monte-Carlo event, Djokovic overcame qualifier Ivan Gakhov with ease.

Road to French Open: Setback for Djokovic

In the next round, the world no. 1 gave up a one-set and 4-2 lead to lose the third-round clash against Musetti amid windy and rainy conditions. Musetti made full use of Djokovic's weak service on Thursday on the way to a two-hour, 54-minute win. Djokovic lost serve just 17 times in 17 matches this year. Against Musetti alone, Djokovic dropped his serve eight times.

After converting his fourth match point, an emotional Musetti immediately looked at his team and shook his head in disbelief.

"I am struggling not to cry. It is an emotional win because it was a really long match. Three-hour match and was suspended by rain. It was not easy conditions because it was a little bit windy and cold. Not like we used to play in recent days. I am really proud of myself and I can see it on the screen. I am struggling not to cry because it is a dream for me," Musetti said in his on-court interview.

Djokovic, who had a near-perfect start to the year, made 11 unforced errors in the second set to throw away his 4-2 lead, after sealing the opening set.

"I couldn't find the right balance on [serve]. Particularly with the toss. I think we were returning better than serving. The rallies at the end were really intense and really long and it was a tough battle. Even for the physical and mental part. Beating Novak is something remarkable for me," added Musetti, who secured his second Top 5 win of his career.

The defeat at Monte-Carlo definitely ruined Djokovic's run to the Roland Garros, but the World No. 1 is not losing heart. "I don't think it's catastrophic, but my feeling is bad right now because I lost the match. That's all. Congrats to my opponent. I move on," said Djokovic after the loss.

The French Open is scheduled to begin on May 28, with Nadal being the defending champion. Djokovic lost to Nadal in four sets in the quarter-finals at Paris Grand Slam last year.