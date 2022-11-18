Rafael Nadal has welcomed the Australian Government's decision to grant Novak Djokovic permission to take part in the 2023 Australian Open. The Spaniard, who won the tournament in 2022, described it as the "best news possible."

January 2022 was a nightmare period for Djokovic after the former world number one was first detained and then deported from Australia. It was due to the Serbian's decision not get vaccinated for Covid-19, with the country only allowing vaccinated travellers to enter.

Initially, the 35-year-old was barred from Australia until 2025 owing to his deportation. But the country's new Immigration Minister Andrew Giles has granted permission for Djokovic to return after Australia eased pandemic restrictions.

While Nadal accepted that it was the country's rules that banned Djokovic from playing, he always maintained that the tournament would have been better if the Serb was present. The 2022 champion welcomed his long-time rival's return for 2023's first major tournament.

"Roger (Federer) is not playing any more. I missed a lot of Grand Slams for injuries. And last year Novak was not able to play there," Nadal told reporters in Italy. "That's past. What's next is Novak will be able to play again."

"That's the best news possible, especially knowing that now the virus is more under control – seems – around the world. So why not?" he added. "(I'm) Happy for him. Happy for the tournament. Happy for the fans. That's it."

Nadal and Djokovic are in Turin for the Nitto ATP Finals with the former entering the tournament as the world number one in the absence of Carlos Alcaraz. The duo were drawn in opposite groups with many expecting a potential clash between the pair in the later stages of the event.

However, the much anticipated clash will not take place after the Spaniard was eliminated in the group stages after back-to-back losses to Taylor Fritz and Felix Auger-Aliassime. Djokovic, on the other hand, is on course for his sixth ATP Finals title after making it to the semifinals.

Djokovic will have a chance to equal Federer's record at the season ending event if he lifts the trophy on Sunday. Meanwhile, Nadal's elimination will see 19-year-old Alcaraz end the season as the world number one.