Shares of Oklo Inc., a California-based nuclear technology company, surged more than 63% in mid-September 2025 after progress on regulatory approvals, favourable US policy support, and soaring power demand from data centres sent investors piling into the stock.

The rally, which peaked on 15 September with a single-day gain of nearly 12%, reflects growing confidence that advanced nuclear reactors could become critical to powering the artificial intelligence revolution.

Oklo's Breakout Rally

Oklo, co-founded by MIT-trained nuclear engineer Jacob DeWitte, is developing the Aurora Powerhouse, a small advanced reactor slated for deployment at the Idaho National Laboratory.

According to CNBC, the company's share price climbed more than 60% in a week, with intraday all-time highs driven by optimism around licensing milestones.

Headquartered in Santa Clara, California, with its flagship Aurora reactor under development at the Idaho National Laboratory, Oklo has drawn attention from regulators, analysts, and investors alike.

The US Nuclear Regulatory Commission (NRC) accepted key filings tied to Oklo's licence application—an event analysts called a major 'de-risking' moment for the startup.

Drivers Behind The Surge

Three main factors fuelled the rally:

Regulatory progress: NRC acceptance of Oklo's filings boosted confidence in the path toward approval. Energy demand from AI: Data centres powering artificial intelligence require vast amounts of round-the-clock energy. Nuclear, especially small modular reactors, is seen as essential to meeting this demand. Policy support: Recent legislation and White House backing have signalled a more supportive environment for nuclear development.

Oklo has also disclosed early-stage agreements with data centre operators to supply future clean power, which added to investor enthusiasm despite the firm still being pre-revenue.

The Bigger Picture: Nuclear Renaissance

Oklo's rise underscores what analysts are calling a 'nuclear renaissance ' in clean-energy investing. Once seen as legacy infrastructure, nuclear is being reframed as a strategic resource for AI, data resilience, and national security.

Brokerage firms upgraded Oklo's outlook, citing its build-own-operate model and potential long-term power contracts. Yet analysts caution that Oklo remains a speculative bet: commercial operations are not expected to begin before 2027 or 2028, and risks include licensing hurdles, fuel supply constraints, and substantial capital requirements.

What's Next For Oklo

Investors are now watching closely for additional NRC decisions, including combined licence approvals and site permits.

The Aurora reactor's construction timeline and power purchase agreements will be critical markers of progress. Oklo's cash burn and fundraising ability remain central questions in determining whether the stock's rally can be sustained.

Policy reforms around nuclear licensing and long-term energy contracts will continue to shape Oklo's trajectory. If the company executes on schedule, analysts say it could define the next era of clean energy. However, setbacks in licensing or financing could cause the stock to retrace its gains.