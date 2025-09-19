The share price of California-based nuclear energy start-up, Oklo Inc (NYSE: OKLO), rocketed to fresh highs near $130 (£96.48) today as Washington and London unveiled a landmark transatlantic agreement that puts civil nuclear at its core, sharpening its profile as a potential supplier of reliable, low-carbon power for data centres and industry.

The intraday gains topped 20% and several trackers pegged the company's value around $18–19 billion.

The US–UK pact, announced during President Donald Trump's state visit to Britain, has triggered investor frenzy and positioned Oklo as a frontrunner in the race to deploy advanced modular reactors across both nations.

A Strategic Alliance Sparks Investor Optimism

The newly unveiled Atlantic Partnership for Advanced Nuclear Energy aims to accelerate the development of next-generation nuclear technologies, including small modular reactors (SMRs) and fast-fission systems.

The UK government hailed the initiative as part of a 'golden age of nuclear power,' with plans to build up to 12 advanced reactors and develop data centres powered by SMRs on British soil.

Oklo's stock has surged over 24% in a single trading session following the announcement, reaching an all-time high of $130 (£96.48). Year-to-date, the company has gained over 470% as of this writing, with its market capitalisation now sitting at $19 billion (approx. £14 billion).

What Makes Oklo Different?

Oklo's flagship technology, the Aurora powerhouse, is a compact, fast-fission reactor designed to operate continuously using recycled nuclear fuel. Unlike traditional reactors, Aurora does not require water cooling and is engineered for off-grid applications, including military bases and remote industrial sites.

The company's appeal lies in its modularity, scalability, and alignment with Department of Energy (DOE) priorities.

Oklo has already secured a $1.68 billion (£1.25 billion) agreement to build a nuclear fuel recycling facility in Oak Ridge, Tennessee, expected to create 800 jobs and begin operations in the early 2030s. It has also signed a deal with the US Air Force to explore the deployment of its reactors on military installations.

As FX Leaders notes, these partnerships have strengthened Oklo's credibility and reinforced its long-term strategy.

Financials: Momentum vs Reality

Despite its meteoric rise, Oklo remains unprofitable. The company reported a Q2 2025 net loss of $0.18 (£0.13) per share, missing analyst expectations of $0.11 (£0.082). It is projected to burn between $65 million (approx. £48 million) and $80 million (approx. £59 million) in cash this fiscal year, with profitability unlikely before 2028.

This disconnect between soaring share prices and ongoing losses has prompted caution among analysts. As Zacks points out, enthusiasm around Oklo's vision does not erase the financial and regulatory hurdles it must overcome.

The Pact That Changed Everything

The US–UK nuclear partnership isn't just a diplomatic gesture; it's a strategic shift that opens the UK market to American nuclear innovators. While most deals are currently between private firms, the framework paves the way for billions of dollars in cross-border investment and regulatory alignment.

For Oklo, the pact offers access to new deployment opportunities, particularly in data infrastructure and industrial decarbonisation. Its ability to deliver clean, continuous power using recycled fuel makes it a compelling solution for energy-intensive sectors.

Risks and Roadblocks Ahead

Oklo's future success hinges on regulatory approvals, execution discipline, and sustained investor confidence. The Nuclear Regulatory Commission (NRC) has yet to fully certify the Aurora design, and international deployment will require additional compliance layers.

Moreover, the company's reliance on federal partnerships and long-term infrastructure projects means delays or policy shifts could impact its trajectory.

Still, the strategic positioning and technological edge suggest Oklo is more than a speculative play; it's a serious contender in the clean energy transition.

A New Chapter for Nuclear Renaissance?

The Atlantic Partnership may mark the beginning of a broader nuclear renaissance, with modular reactors at its core. Oklo's rise reflects a shift in investor sentiment, from scepticism to strategic optimism, as governments seek scalable, low-carbon solutions.

Whether the company can maintain its momentum remains to be seen. But for now, Oklo stands at the centre of a high-stakes energy transformation—one that could redefine how nations power their future.