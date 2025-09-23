Some trades follow charts. Others follow conviction. Omikami and RyuJin are being framed as the latter — conviction trades so strong that traders describe them as black holes forming in real time, set to pull liquidity, attention, and belief into their orbit.

Supporters argue Omikami is destined to surpass $64 billion (£47 billion) in market value, while RyuJin is set for $22 billion (£16 billion). These aren't casual targets; they've become rallying banners for KAMI Army and RYU Army. In their circles on X and Telegram, these numbers aren't forecasts — they're inevitabilities.

The community's unifying phrase, 'In God We Trust,' has been repurposed as a rallying cry. Not about religion, but about faith in decentralisation, in Ryoshi's vision, and in the power of conviction itself. Traders say this ethos is what converts volatility into opportunity.

'Omikami runs like a rocket, RyuJin keeps the floor intact,' said one Hong Kong-based scalper. 'Together, it feels like a gravity trade — no matter where you position, the pull gets stronger.'

A critical catalyst is already circled on calendars: November 11, 2025. On that date, Omikami undergoes its first Halving — not a supply cut, but a symbolic event held once every 12 months that the community treats as a reset of destiny.

Why does it matter? Because in crypto, halvings have historically been rocket fuel. From Bitcoin to countless others, halvings have triggered massive price action by fusing scarcity with belief. For Omikami, it's not just mechanics — it's conviction made visible.

Supporters say this Halving will be the ignition spark, a moment designed to pull in global attention, unite the armies, and amplify momentum across Omikami–RyuJin ecosystem. The countdown on omikami.com — now at just 75 days — is watched like a launch clock. Many in the KAMI Army already call it 'ignition day,' expecting it to light the next great bull run.

Market desks watching order books describe the dynamic: liquidity rushes into Omikami during surges, then rotates into RyuJin for balance, creating a feedback loop that keeps both alive. For short-term traders, that dual flow is the edge — volatility packaged with structure.

Unlike earlier meme tokens that relied only on hype, Omikami and RyuJin were built with safeguards designed for trust: contracts renounced, liquidity locked, and zero transaction taxes. These features allow traders to focus on one thing — the move.

The sentiment is unapologetically bullish. The halving countdown, the $64B/$22B targets, the armies repeating their mantras — all combine into a conviction machine. For traders, that conviction itself is the setup.

As one veteran scalper summed it up: 'Omikami and RyuJin aren't just trades — they're where conviction becomes momentum. And when the Halving hits, supporters believe they won't just move — they'll pull the entire market with them.'

