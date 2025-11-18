Bitcoin is skidding and sinking fast. After falling below $100,000 on 13 November 2025, the price dropped below $90,000 on the 18th. As the poster child of cryptocurrencies, Bitcoin is in freefall, leaving many holders clutching their assets in hope. Yet, Michael Saylor's company is buying more BTC, not panic selling.

Strategy Incorporated, Saylor's analytics software and Bitcoin treasury company, is accumulating Bitcoin contrary to the typical investor's reaction to falling prices. The billionaire is a 'HODLer'—a term for those who 'Hold On for Dear Life'—a strategy where investors cling to their crypto despite market volatility.

Bitcoin Holdings and Strategic Accumulation

According to company records, Strategy executed 87 transactions from 10 August 2020 to 17 November 2025. The latest purchase involved 8,178 BTC, valued at approximately $836 million. To date, the firm's total BTC holdings amount to 649,870, with an average cost basis of $74,433 per Bitcoin.

Saylor's $57.4 billion company, listed on the Nasdaq Composite Index, has adopted Bitcoin as its primary treasury reserve asset. The management team continues to strategically accumulate the cryptocurrency, advocating for its role as digital capital.

Strategy aims to become a leader in both the digital asset and enterprise analytics sectors, focusing on technological innovation. Despite this, the company's stock (ticker: MSTR) has fallen 32.5% year-to-date, while Bitcoin's loss in 2025 stands at 4.2%.

The next key level to watch is $80,000. Bitcoin's lowest recorded price this year was $76,271.95 on April 8, coinciding with Donald Trump's announcement of US tariffs.

Market Sentiment and Short-term Outlook

Crypto analysts note that the recent decline reflects broader market fragility. Rachael Lucas of BTC Markets said the move indicates a significant psychological break, compounded by underlying market instability. Vincent Liu, CIO of Kronos Research, pointed out that short-term sellers, leveraged traders, and funds adjusting exposure are weighing heavily on prices.

Despite the turbulence, Saylor remains steadfast. He has used his company's free cash flow and some debt to amass as much Bitcoin as possible. For true believers like him, there is no 'best time' to HODL—just a commitment to long-term holding regardless of market crashes or extreme volatility.

Saylor's Confidence in the Long-Term

He commented: 'The fundamentals of the industry are so much better today than they were 12 months ago. The market sentiment is negative, but that's an opportunity for the equity investor who makes their own decisions.'

Embracing Volatility or Staying Out

Michael Saylor dismisses crypto critics and isn't deterred by price fluctuations or market corrections. He recognises that aggressively buying Bitcoin is a high-risk strategy, but argues that investors who can't accept volatility should stay out.

Crypto investing depends heavily on risk tolerance and time horizon. Saylor suggests embracing maximum volatility for maximum performance. 'If Bitcoin were to fall 80%, we're still overcollateralised and fine,' he stated.

In a recent interview, the Strategy executive chairman said the digital gold rush is here and predicted Bitcoin will reach near-total scarcity by 2035. The supply cap is 21 million BTC, with only about 1% left to mine. Saylor also believes Bitcoin will surpass gold as a larger asset class by then.

Long-term Confidence Amid Short-term Uncertainty

Fellow investor Dan Tapiero, founder of growth equity fund 50T Holdings, remains optimistic about Bitcoin's long-term prospects. He highlighted strong fundamentals and growing institutional interest, dismissing short-term volatility as 'just noise'.

Saylor's stance exemplifies unwavering confidence in Bitcoin's future, even as prices fluctuate sharply. His strategic accumulation and belief in digital assets' potential continue to position him as a prominent advocate in the crypto space.

