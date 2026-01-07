The brands lining your local shopping centre may look very different by the end of 2026.

US retailers announced more than 8,000 store closures as of early December 2025, marking a 13.2% increase from the previous year, according to Coresight Research data cited by The Daily Upside.

For consumers who rely on these stores for everyday essentials, entertainment, or employment, the implications are stark. Some of the most recognisable names in retail are now fighting for survival, and 2026 could determine which ones disappear altogether, resulting in further layoffs.

Convenience and Gaming Retailers Under Pressure

Convenience store giant 7-Eleven has shuttered hundreds of US locations since 2024, according to FinanceBuzz. Declining foot traffic and falling cigarette sales have battered the chain, raising concerns that even convenience retail cannot escape inflation's squeeze on everyday spending.

GameStop, once a staple for video game enthusiasts, continues to struggle as physical game purchases decline. Total revenue fell 4.5% in the third quarter of 2025, FinanceBuzz reported. Despite reporting an adjusted net income of $139.3 million (£103.15 million), persistent store closures and the industry's shift toward digital downloads cast doubt on the retailer's ability to remain relevant beyond 2026.

Pharmacy Chains Face Mounting Losses

A thousand stores might shut down gradually, Walgreens says, following a steep drop in earnings. A recent report shows the company lost around $8.6 billion (£6.4 billion) last year — a significant decline compared to 12 months earlier. Fewer people walking into stores, lower payments from insurers, and rising shoplifting incidents have all chipped away at physical locations. The traditional model of brick-and-mortar pharmacy is under significant pressure.

These closures have real consequences for communities. Researchers warn that pharmacy reductions have created 'pharmacy deserts', with nearly 48.4 million US residents now living in areas with limited access to prescription services, according to GoodRx.

Fashion and Teen Retail in Freefall

Forever 21 has shuttered all US brick-and-mortar stores following another bankruptcy filing. While the brand hopes to survive online, years of declining mall traffic and fierce competition from fast fashion have severely weakened its once-dominant retail presence, FinanceBuzz reported.

Teen accessories retailer Claire's filed for bankruptcy in August 2025 amid rising lease costs and stagnating sales. Hundreds of remaining locations now hang in the balance if a buyer cannot be found.

Torrid, once a standout in plus-size fashion, announced plans to close approximately 180 stores — about 30% of its physical footprint. Without stronger demand, further closures in 2026 seem likely, FinanceBuzz added.

Even Industry Giants Are Not Immune

Procter & Gamble, one of the world's largest consumer goods companies, announced plans to cut up to 7,000 jobs amid margin pressures from tariffs and rising global costs, according to FinanceBuzz.

Porsche issued a warning that restructuring costs and US tariffs could squeeze earnings, revealing a 99% drop in operating profit for the first nine months of 2025.

Spirit Airlines entered bankruptcy proceedings again in 2025 after reporting a net loss of $246 million (£182 million) in the three months ending June, according to Reuters. Analysts remain uncertain whether the ultra-low-cost carrier can successfully restructure.

What This Means for Your Wallet

For shoppers, these closures are more than just business headlines. The disappearance of your favourite retailer could mean fewer options, longer distances to buy essentials, and potential price hikes as competition thins.

'When supply is concentrated in the hands of a few large players, prices tend to rise,' Kevin Thompson, CEO of 9i Capital Group, told Newsweek.

Coresight Research warns that store closures could remain high or even increase in 2026 if retailers face rising costs that they cannot pass on without alienating customers.

These changes might shake up even the most familiar places — the pharmacy down the street or the clothing shop you visit every season. Adjusting your shopping habits and exploring new options now could make a real difference when these shifts take hold.