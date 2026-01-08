Influencer home renovation figures Christopher and Raquelle Judge have admitted to orchestrating a years-long fraud scheme that left dozens of homeowners financially devastated.

The Fort Worth-based couple pleaded guilty to federal charges after prosecutors said they collected millions for luxury renovation and custom home projects they never intended to complete.

Federal court filings detail how the pair used polished social media content and aspirational branding to attract clients seeking high-end renovations at competitive prices. Behind the scenes, investigators say, customer payments were siphoned into personal accounts while construction stalled or never meaningfully began.

Guilty Pleas And Federal Charges

Between August 2020 and January 2023, more than 40 victims were allegedly defrauded of nearly $4.8 million (£3.79M), the US Department of Justice says in a press release. For many, the scheme ended with unfinished homes, mounting debt, and few avenues for recovery as the Judges' online presence quietly disappeared.

Christopher Judge, 35, entered a guilty plea on Tuesday, January 6, to one count of conspiracy to commit wire fraud. His wife, Raquelle Judge, 36, pleaded guilty to a related charge in December. Prosecutors allege the couple ran their operation under the name Judge DFW, presenting it as a premium custom homebuilding and renovation business.

According to the indictment, Christopher Judge falsely claimed to be an architect and offered bids below market rates, promising completion timelines of four to six months. Once contracts were signed, clients were required to make large instalment payments directly into the company's business account.

Prosecutors say the projects were never meant to be completed. Instead, the Judges allegedly carried out minimal or substandard work to maintain the appearance of progress while encouraging further payments. At least 24 projects were left unfinished, with some homes rendered uninhabitable.

Victims were repeatedly reassured that delays were temporary. Court documents state that clients were told issues would be resolved if payments continued, even as subcontractors went unpaid and construction slowed to a halt.

Christopher Judge faces a maximum sentence of 20 years in federal prison. Raquelle Judge faces up to five years. Sentencing is scheduled for April 14 for Raquelle and May 12 for Christopher.

Where The Money Went

Federal investigators outlined how client funds were diverted to support the couple's personal lifestyle. Records show approximately $96,000 (£75,800) was spent on building their own $613,000 (£484,000) home in Keller, Texas.

An additional $65,000 (£51,400) went toward legal fees, while $38,000 (£30,000) was used for rent and mortgage payments. Prosecutors also cited $10,000 (£7,900) spent on plastic surgery.

Further expenditures included Amazon purchases, private school tuition, personal credit card bills, and luxury items. One victim made 13 payments totalling $263,240 (£208,000), while another paid more than $436,000 (£344,000) across 12 instalments.

Concerns about Christopher Judge's professional credentials surfaced during the scheme. In May 2022, the Texas Board of Architecture issued him a formal warning for misrepresenting himself as an architect. Prosecutors say the fraudulent activity continued for months after the warning.

Who Are Christopher And Raquelle Judge

Christopher and Raquelle Judge built a following as home renovation influencers, sharing before-and-after transformations and behind-the-scenes construction content across Instagram, Facebook, and TikTok. Their branding evoked a wholesome, family-oriented image reminiscent of popular television renovation personalities.

Operating primarily in the Dallas–Fort Worth area, Judge DFW marketed itself as a boutique firm specialising in custom homes and upscale remodels. The couple appeared frequently in their own content, positioning themselves as hands-on experts guiding clients through the renovation process. Most of their social media channels have since been deleted or taken offline.